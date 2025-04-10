SUKUP MANUFACTURING COMPANY BECOMES TITLE SPONSOR OF INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND AT IOWA SPEEDWAY Iconic Iowa Brand to Serve as Entitlement Partner for July 11-13 Weekend Featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES Doubleheader NEWTON, Iowa (April 10, 2025) — One of Iowa’s leading manufacturing companies will build on its tradition of supporting motorsports and one of the most…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here