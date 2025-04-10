  • April 11, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Iowa Speedway PR
  3. Sukup Manufacturing Company…

Sukup Manufacturing Company Becomes Title Sponsor of INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

SUKUP MANUFACTURING COMPANY BECOMES TITLE SPONSOR OF INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND AT IOWA SPEEDWAY Iconic Iowa Brand to Serve as Entitlement Partner for July 11-13 Weekend Featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES Doubleheader NEWTON, Iowa (April 10, 2025) — One of Iowa’s leading manufacturing companies will build on its tradition of supporting motorsports and one of the most…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.