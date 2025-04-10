SUKUP MANUFACTURING COMPANY BECOMES TITLE SPONSOR OF INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND AT IOWA SPEEDWAY Iconic Iowa Brand to Serve as Entitlement Partner for July 11-13 Weekend Featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES Doubleheader NEWTON, Iowa (April 10, 2025) — One of Iowa’s leading manufacturing companies will build on its tradition of supporting motorsports and one of the most…...
Sukup Manufacturing Company Becomes Title Sponsor of INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway
- Iowa Speedway PR TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- April 10, 2025
- 8 minutes read
