RLL and Spark Compass Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Fan Engagement and Data-Driven Motorsport Innovation

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Spark Compass Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Fan Engagement and Data-Driven Motorsport Innovation



Zionsville, Ind. / San Diego, Calif. – [April 10, 2025] – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) and Spark Compass, a leader in AI-powered, contextually intelligent communication platforms, have announced an innovative partnership to enhance fan engagement, data-driven decision-making, and digital transformation in motorsports for the remainder of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.



Through this partnership, Spark Compass becomes the Official Fan Engagement, CRM, and AI Partner of RLL, deploying its patented AI (Augmented Intelligence), IoT, and Fan Engagement technologies to create hyper-personalized, real-time experiences for fans, sponsors, and stakeholders. This collaboration will introduce the RLL Fan Engagement Platform powered by Spark Compass, a cutting-edge AI-driven app and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming solution designed to offer exclusive digital experiences to fans, beyond traditional social media channels.



Transforming the Fan Experience with Data and AI

Spark Compass’s contextually intelligent platform enables RLL to engage with fans in real-time, delivering personalized content, live interactions, and immersive race-day experiences. The platform utilizes Spark Compass Proof of Presence, Proof of Performance, and Proof of Engagement metrics, providing actionable insights that measure fan interaction, attendance growth, and sponsor value generation.



Powered by the Spark Compass AI platform ecosystem, the RLL Fan Engagement Platform will leverage advanced AI analytics to enhance data collection, predictive decision-making, and real-time race strategy insights. This technology also extends to wearables, smart speakers, digital displays, and XR/VR applications, ensuring that fans can interact with their favorite drivers and teams in new and engaging ways.



Official Sponsorship & Branding Integration

As part of the agreement, Spark Compass branding will appear on RLL’s No. 30 car for the remainder of the 2025 season, including team uniforms, trackside equipment, and hospitality areas. The platform will also power exclusive VIP fan experiences, allowing attendees to engage in augmented and interactive moments through the RLL SC Guest Experience Zone at select races.



“We are excited to partner with Spark Compass and leverage their innovative AI and engagement platform to bring a new level of digital interactivity to our fans,” said Bobby Rahal, Co-Owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to integrate cutting-edge technology into motorsports, strengthening our connection with fans and delivering measurable value to our sponsors.”



“RLL is a forward-thinking team that recognizes the power of AI and real-time data analytics in shaping the future of motorsports,” said Bernt Erik Bjontegard, Founder and CEO of Spark Compass. “Our platform is designed to seamlessly connect the physical and digital worlds, allowing fans to engage with the sport in entirely new ways while providing RLL with cutting-edge insights that drive performance, sponsorship value, and fan loyalty.”



Toby Sowery Appointed as Spark Compass R&D Test Driver

In conjunction with this partnership, RLL Reserve Driver Toby Sowery has been appointed as the Spark Compass Brand Ambassador and R&D Test Driver. Sowery, 28, who joined RLL as a reserve and development driver, will collaborate closely with Spark Compass to provide valuable feedback on the integration of AI and data analytics technologies as well as providing insights and content for the Fan Engagement platform.​



A Model for the Future of Motorsport Engagement

With this collaboration, RLL and Spark Compass are setting a new standard for motorsports engagement, where AI-powered analytics, immersive digital experiences, and private 5G connectivity redefine how fans interact with teams and drivers. This partnership represents the next evolution of data-driven motorsports, creating an intelligent, engaging, and dynamic fan experience that will transform the way audiences connect with racing.

For more information, visit sparkcompass.com and rahal.com.

