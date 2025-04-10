RACE PREVIEW – Streets of Long Beach

STREETS OF LONG BEACH PREVIEW

FRIDAY, APRIL 11 – SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025 RACE: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

TRACK: Streets of Long Beach

LOCATION: Long Beach, California, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 90 laps

PRACTICE: Friday – 3-4:30 p.m. PT (FOX Sports 1) Saturday – 8:30-9:30 a.m. PT (FOX Sports 2)

Sunday – 9-9:30 a.m. PT (FOX Sports 1) QUALIFYING: Saturday – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. PT (FOX Sports 2)

RACE: Sunday – 1:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “Long Beach is one of the events I look forward to the most each year. It is an awesome track to drive with an amazing atmosphere and some of the most knowledgeable fans on the calendar. To top it off, it is a pseudo-home race for me so I always love being able to put on a show for friends and family.” (Image Courtesy INDYCAR Photo)

Alexander Rossi will make his 150th start in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this weekend in the streets of Long Beach, a track where he already has an impressive history. Rossi is a back-to-back winner in Long Beach, earning victories from the pole position in both 2018 and 2019. Over those two years, Rossi led 151 of the possible 170 laps. He has competed in the event eight times, with five of his last six starts yielding Top 10 finishes. Rossi now drives ECR’s No. 20 Chevrolet, which was the winning car in the 2014 Grand Prix of Long Beach with Mike Conway behind the wheel. Rossi’s first season with ECR is off to a strong start. He earned his first Top 10 finish in his first race with the team, bringing the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet home in 10th place in the streets of St. Petersburg. He started sixth in The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix a few weeks later, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022. During the race, he began to encounter an issue with temperature of the hybrid unit and was not able to deploy at regular intervals. However, Rossi worked diligently to manage the issue until the checkered flag and scored his second Top 10 finish in as many races with a ninth place. The Grand Prix of Long Beach is one of three events on the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar that takes place in the 33-year-old Rossi’s home state of California. The Nevada City native has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories. Rossi is the winner of 2016 Indianapolis 500 and was the first American rookie to win since 1928. His talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.



Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand now serves as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including Grand Prix of Long Beach. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “I’m excited to be heading back to Long Beach for the second time. It’s an incredible event with so much history. We showed good speed there last year, but unfortunately didn’t make it through the race. This time, I’m coming back for redemption and looking to put together a strong weekend.” (Image Courtesy INDYCAR Photo)