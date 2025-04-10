Arrow McLaren 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Race Preview

Streets of Long Beach

Race date: Sunday, April 13

Round: 3/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 177.12 miles/285.05 km

Length: 1.97 miles/3.17 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. PST

Friday, 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. PST Practice 2: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST Qualifying: Saturday, 11:35 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Saturday, 11:35 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. PST

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. PST Green flag: Sunday, 1:52 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 1:30 p.m. PST on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 63 points

Average starting position: 12.0

Average finishing position: 6.5

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Long Beach:

Total starts: 5

Best starting position: P6, 2023

Best finishing position: P5, 2022

2024 result: P16

“Long Beach is a unique place for us because it has so much cool history, but it hasn’t been kind to us the last couple years. I think we’ve worked hard to address some of those issues from the past, so hopefully we can roll off strong next week and keep the momentum we got from Thermal.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: T-23rd, 16 points

Average starting position: 13.5

Average finishing position: 22.0

Best starting position: P11, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Best finishing position: P19, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Long Beach:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P27, 2024

Best finishing position: P20, 2024

2024 result: P20

“I’m really excited to go racing with the No.6 in its onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet livery for the first time this year. I think it looks fantastic, which is fitting for one of the biggest races on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar. It’s always nice coming back to California, it still feels like a bit of a home race and it’s one of my favorite events of the year. I’m ready to go fight at the front and get some solid points.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 4th, 60 points

Average starting position: 3.5

Average finishing position: 5.5

Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P3, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Long Beach:

Total starts: 3

Best starting position: P7, 2024

Best finishing position: P14, 2023

2024 result: P23

“It’s been a really strong start for us this year, but we know there’s still more room for us to get better. I’m looking forward to taking that next step forward this weekend at one of the more special races on our calendar. It feels even bigger with it being the 50th anniversary of the Grand Prix of Long Beach, along with the strong partner presence Arrow McLaren has here. I’m excited for another weekend racing with this team.”