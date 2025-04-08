Dynabrade Power Tools Continues its Partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

Juncos Hollinger Racing announced today the renewal of its partnership with Dynabrade Power Tools as an Official Tool Partner for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The extended collaboration follows a successful inaugural partnership that began at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge in 2024.

The integration of Dynabrade’s tools has become an essential component of the team’s race preparation process both at the shop and at the track.

“Dynabrade is thrilled to once again be partnering with Juncos Hollinger for the 2025 season. We value our relationship, and we look forward to supporting the team throughout the year” says Michael Saraf, VP of Global Sales for Dynabrade.

Team Manager Tom Edwards had this to say about the partnership: “Our renewed partnership with Dynabrade equips our team and allows us to operate at the highest level. Having partners like Dynabrade allows us to elevate our preparation and gives us the opportunity to focus on the season ahead.”

Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing, Brad Hollinger, commented on the renewal, “Precision, reliability, and performance are everything in motorsports. Continuing our partnership with Dynabrade ensures that our team has the best tools to maintain peak performance and push the limits of what’s possible.”

This renewed collaboration between Juncos Hollinger Racing and Dynabrade Power Tools highlights their shared commitment to excellence and performance as they prepare for the challenges of the 2025 season.

About Dynabrade Power Tools

﻿ Since 1969, Dynabrade has earned a reputation for quality and excellence in the innovative design and manufacture of unique portable pneumatic abrasive power tools, related accessories, and dust collection to a diverse range of industries worldwide. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Dynabrade continues to set the standard for excellence in the market.