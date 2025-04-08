Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Honda Message Points

April 8, 2025

Long Beach, CA

1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET Sunday, April 13, 2025

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Two-in-a-row Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has had a banner start to the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season—scoring back-to-back wins at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and last month at the Thermal Club. The three-time and reigning series champion is looking for his first win on the Streets of Long Beach to go three-for-three to open the season—just like his Honda-powered teammate Scott Dixon did in 2020 en route to the championship win that season.

Cleaning up: Honda scored back-to-back podium sweeps at Long Beach in 2023 and 2024. Kyle Kirkwood led a Honda 1-5 sweep in 2023, scoring his own first win in the process, while Scott Dixon—2025 Long Beach Grand Prix walk of fame inductee—scored his second victory at the beach as part of a Honda podium sweep in 2024. Honda teams and drivers will be looking to continue that trend in this year’s golden anniversary 50th running of the race.

Hybrid heroes: The drivers of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will race with hybrid power on the streets of Long Beach for the very first time. Introduced last season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the AGPLB will mark the third street circuit race with the new system. Honda has won the two prior outings on street circuits since the introduction of the hybrid with Alex Palou led a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 on the streets of St. Petersburg to start the season and Colton Herta heading an impressive Honda 1-7 sweep in Toronto last July.

Honda at Home: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the home race for both American Honda Motor Co.—based in Torrance—as well as Honda’s performance arm, Honda Racing Corporation USA—based in Santa Clarita. All of the Honda-powered IndyCar drivers will visit Honda’s Torrance headquarters for a special event in the lead up to the race weekend.

Honda at at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Honda has scored 17 victories on the streets of Long Beach—starting with Jimmy Vasser in 1996 and most recently with Scott Dixon just last year.

Other Honda-powered winners at Long Beach include Alex Zanardi (1997-98), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Paul Tracy (2000), Helio Castroneves (2001), Michael Andretti (2002), Dario Franchitti (2009), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2010), Mike Conway (2011), Takuma Sato (2013), James Hinchcliffe (2017), and Alexander Rossi (2018-19), Colton Herta (2021) and Kyle Kirkwood (2023).

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W)

#51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

#45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach starts at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

Practice for this weekend’s race will air on FS1 while Saturday’s qualifying will air on FS2.

