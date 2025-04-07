Racing Industry Executive Dooley Named Director of INDY NXT by Firestone

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, April 7, 2025) – Veteran racing industry executive Kirk Dooley has been named as director of INDY NXT by Firestone, INDYCAR officials announced today.

Dooley will oversee all operations and competition for INDY NXT by Firestone, the developmental series of INDYCAR that prepares drivers, engineers and other team personnel for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Indiana native Dooley, 51, assumes his new role in a return to INDYCAR after serving as the Chief of Staff in 2015-16, when he helped coordinate key series financial initiatives and evolve technical regulations. In 2016, Dooley was named director of event operations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he was responsible for the management and execution of all IMS events including the Indianapolis 500.

In 2020, Dooley became chief operating officer of the renowned Skip Barber Racing School, where he supported and helped implement key efforts to expand business operations to include multiple training teams at simultaneous venues. While at Skip Barber, he also managed a four-car pro race team that won the 2021 SRO TC class championship and placed second in the TCA Class during the team’s inaugural season.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to INDYCAR and assume this crucial developmental role with INDY NXT by Firestone,” Dooley said. “With rising interest from drivers and teams and a new and powerful platform on FS1 and FS2 thanks to INDYCAR’s new partnership with FOX, it is clear that this series is more relevant and important than ever.

“I look forward to leading this continued growth as INDY NXT looks to advance drivers, engineers and personnel to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

A 24-year Marine Corps Officer, who spent the majority of his time in the intelligence and special operations community, Dooley most recently served as the owner of Indianapolis-based Torque Lab, LLC, which provides a wide range of engine management software and racing services to affiliated performance shops, race teams and personnel.

“Kirk’s vast experience will be a tremendous asset for INDY NXT by Firestone,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “His important work developing talent with Skip Barber, combined with his history at INDYCAR and IMS, will prove invaluable for a series one step away from the premier open-wheel series in North America. We are delighted to welcome him back to the INDYCAR family.” The 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season continues on Sunday, May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park. Coverage of the 35-lap race is available at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1, with audio coverage heard on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA via the award-winning INDYCAR Radio Network.