MannKind to Sponsor Juncos Hollinger Racing Driver Conor Daly

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq:MNKD) announced today a continued partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) driver Conor Daly for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. Daly was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) when he was 14 and uses his racing career to help raise awareness about diabetes treatments and innovations. MannKind will be a primary sponsor on the No.76 at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13th .

“We’re thrilled to introduce a head-turning livery as Conor represents JHR this weekend through the streets of Long Beach,” said Dominic Marasco, President, Endocrine Business Unit of MannKind Corporation. “As part of an extended marketing partnership, we will work closely with Conor on a series of appearances to raise awareness about diabetes and innovative treatment options, aligning with key factors that are important with INDYCAR – speed and control.”

Conor Daly expressed his excitement for the partnership: “I’m really happy to keep working with MannKind. I’ve learned so much from a lot of the folks there and we have been able to tell an incredible story. They have helped me share my Type 1 diabetes (T1D) story with so many around the world, so to be able to represent Mannkind and tell my story living with Type 1 diabetes is really amazing.”

MannKind will also be a primary sponsor of the No.76 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1st and at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15th . MannKind will continue to be an associate sponsor of Conor throughout the rest of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series schedule.

About MannKind Corporation:

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.