Indianapolis 500 Veteran Hattori Dies at 61

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, April 7, 2025) – Shigeaki Hattori, one of eight Japanese-born drivers to compete in the Indianapolis 500, died April 5 in a car accident in Huntersville, North Carolina. He was 61.

The native of Okayama in southern Japan, Hattori competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway three times, earning a pair of starts. After serving as the first alternate to the 33-car field in 2001, he finished 20th in 2002 for Bradley Motorsports, completing 197 laps. The next year, he finished 30th driving for AJ Foyt Racing as the car’s fuel system failed.

Those two races in the “500” were among Hattori’s 34 career INDYCAR SERIES starts in a four-year span that ended in 2003. His best series finish came at Texas Motor Speedway when he finished sixth in 2002.

At 32, Hattori moved to the U.S. in 1995, first embarking on an opportunity in Indy Lights, now known as INDY NXT by Firestone. He won races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway, starting in the top three on both occasions for Indy Regency Racing.

Hattori made his INDYCAR SERIES debut in 1999, making eight Champ Car World Series starts for Bettenhausen Motorsports. In 2000, he moved to the Indy Racing League, scoring four top-10 finishes in five races for Treadway Racing.

Hattori’s INDYCAR SERIES career featured rides with five teams using five different engine badging. Hattori also had a significant career in NASCAR, driving and owning entries. He made 10 Truck Series starts before turning his attention to leading Hattori Racing Enterprises. The team fielded Johnny Sauter, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain, among other notable drivers. Brett Moffitt won the 2018 Truck Series championship for the team.