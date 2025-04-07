Arrow McLaren Unveils No. 6 onsemi Chevrolet Ahead of Long Beach GP

7 April 2025

Arrow McLaren revealed the new livery for the No. 6 onsemi Chevrolet today, which Nolan Siegel will take to the streets this weekend at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The onsemi livery will make its 2025 debut at a race that holds special significance in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule as the Grand Prix of Long Beach prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.



This marks the first of four races this season where onsemi will serve as the Primary Partner on the No. 6 car. The No. 6 car will also carry onsemi’s branding as the Primary Partner at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and the Xpel Grand Prix at Road America.



onsemi, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, has been an Official Partner of Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team since 2022. This year’s onsemi livery features a striking combination of papaya, grey and black, integrating a distinctive circuit board design that reflects onsemi’s commitment to innovation.



Tony Kanaan, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“Long Beach is always such a big event on the calendar, and we’re proud to have onsemi with us as the Primary Partner on the No. 6 Chevy this weekend. The livery looks great, and we’re all focused on delivering a strong weekend that hopefully results in a trip to victory lane.”



Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO, onsemi, said:

“We are excited to unveil the striking new livery for the No. 6 onsemi Chevrolet at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, a race that holds special significance as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. This innovative design, featuring a distinctive circuit board pattern, symbolizes our commitment to cutting-edge technology and excellence. Serving as the Primary Partner for four races this season, we are proud to showcase the synergy between onsemi’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and Arrow McLaren’s prowess on the racetrack. Together, we are driving forward with precision, power, and performance.”