Haven Steel Products, Inc. to be an Associate Sponsor of RLL’s No. 45 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Entry in 2025

Haven Steel to be an Associate Sponsor for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 45 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Entry

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (April 4, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Haven Steel Products, Inc., a Haven, Kansas-based company that fabricates and heat-treats steel for the agricultural, construction, and trailer industries, will be an associate sponsor of the team’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES program in 2025 and will be featured on the No. 45 entry for Louis Foster.



Foster, the 2024 INDY NXT Champion, earned a top-10 start in only his second series event at The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix, March 23. He ran as high as eighth and was happy to have completed his first series event after being collected on the opening lap of the season opener in St. Petersburg.



The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Sunday, April 13. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, August 31. All on-track action can be seen live on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



QUOTEBOARD:



KEN BROWN, Owner and CEO of Haven Steel Products, Inc.: “Haven Steel is extremely excited about this partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and we look forward to fostering its growth. As we got to know the RLL team, we realized that they consist of high-quality people who are driven in the pursuit of excellence. We feel RLL shares many of the same values we at Haven hold dear: integrity, honesty, and commitment to our partners. This displays to us that our core values are aligned, and we are confident that this will be the foundation of a highly successful partnership. We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of their team.”



BOBBY RAHAL, Co-owner of RLL: “It’s always exciting to bring a new company into the INDYCAR SERIES. Haven Steel has almost 60 years of history in their industry and we are proud that they chose this partnership to be their first in the sports marketing space. We look forward to helping them reach their goals and growing our relationship.”



TOM KNOX, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RLL: “We are proud to welcome Haven Steel to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing family. As they take their first step into motorsport, we are honored they chose to partner with RLL. Their commitment to strength, precision, innovation and customer service mirrors what we strive for on and off the track. We believe this is only the beginning of a powerful business partnership for years to come.”



About Haven Steel

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Haven, Kansas, Haven Steel Products, Inc. fabricates and heat treats steel for the agricultural, construction and trailer industries. Today, the company operates two facilities in Tennessee and Kansas.







