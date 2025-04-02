Old Milwaukee Non-Alcoholic and JHR Celebrate Continued Partnership

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) today highlights its ongoing partnership with Old Milwaukee Non-Alcoholic. Both organizations remain focused on promoting responsible celebration in motorsports.

Old Milwaukee Non-Alcoholic remains prominently featured on the No. 76 & No.77 INDYCAR entries and racing suits, maintaining strong brand visibility throughout the 2025 NTT INDYCAR season.

“Old Milwaukee’s Non-Alcoholic option is the perfect choice for those who want to celebrate the sport responsibly while enjoying America’s premier open-wheel racing series,” says Ricardo Juncos, Founder and Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing adds, “Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb are outstanding ambassadors for an all-American brand like Old Milwaukee Non-Alcoholic. We’re proud to continue promoting responsible drinking at racetracks across America through the country’s premier open-wheel racing series.”

Nitasha Chopra, Brand Manager of Old Milwaukee had this to say about entering 2025 “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Old Milwaukee NA and the Juncos Hollinger Racing INDYCAR team, fueling another exciting season of racing excellence. This collaboration highlights our commitment to quality and providing a Non-Alcoholic choice for racing fans who want to enjoy the moment without compromise. Together, we’re driving the future of both motorsports and non-alcoholic beverages forward.”

Both organizations will continue to promote partnership across their social media channels, providing fans with exclusive content throughout the 2025 NTT INDYCAR season.

About Old Milwaukee Beer

First brewed in 1849, Old Milwaukee is the name-sake beer from America’s brewing capitol. Old Milwaukee was first introduced by the Schlitz Brewing Company as a way to bottle up the spirit of the Midwest and share a quality brew at an easy price.

Old Milwaukee is steeped in American tradition and heritage. For over 160 years, Old Milwaukee has been providing a variety of beers for every life stage of drinking, like our smooth-tasting classic Lager, easy-drinking Light Lager, and great tasting Non- Alcoholic Beer. Beer Built Right.

Visit: https://oldmilwaukee.com