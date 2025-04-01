Jay Frye Joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing As Team President

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (April 1, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that well-respected industry executive Jay Frye has joined the team as president. Frye will report directly to team ownership and will oversee operations for the team’s involvement in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Frye’s experience spans over 30 years and includes series and team leadership on both the competition, marketing, sales and ownership sides.

The team also announced that they have parted ways with Steve Eriksen, who held the role of chief operating officer since January 2023.

“First, I would like to thank Steve Eriksen for all of the work he did for us, particularly at a critical moment in time for the company and we certainly wish him the best in his next endeavor,” said Bobby Rahal, team co-owner with David Letterman and Michael Lanigan. “I’m very pleased to have Jay Frye join the team as president of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. I’ve known him since his arrival on the INDYCAR scene in 2013 and have spent a lot of time with him and think highly of his character and his passion for the sport. I look forward to working with him in the future to take RLL to the place we all want it to be.”

“Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has a tremendous history of success, both on and off the track,” added Jay Frye. “I am very proud to be joining the dedicated and talented team of people at RLL. RLL has the foundation, infrastructure and an incredible commitment to continue being successful well into the future.”

BMW M Team RLL returns to action in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series on Saturday, April 12 on the streets of Long Beach while the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



About Jay Frye

Most recently, Frye served as INDYCAR president until February 2025. He left a legacy that includes a strategic plan for future financial stability and innovative safety, competition and partnership developments during his tenure.

Frye joined Hulman & Company in 2013 as chief revenue officer of Hulman Motorsports and led the combined team of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway sponsorship sales, licensing and account services. In 2016, Frye introduced an effective, rolling five-year plan that serves as a strategic blueprint and assists in cost containment for the teams moving into the future. The impetus for the plan was built around the introduction and successful implementation of the AK-18 universal aero kits in 2018. That initial five-year plan has extended through the 2026-28 seasons of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, where Frye has set up the series to continue to succeed strategically and competitively.

Named president in December 2018 after spending the previous three years as INDYCAR’s president of competition and operations, Frye made significant contributions to the commercial and competition sides of the business. NTT, a Fortune Global 500 global informational technology and communications leader, opened the 2019 season as the new series title sponsor. Frye initiated and consummated this multiyear deal that was pivotal to the future growth of the series.

In May 2019, Frye spearheaded a partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to design the aeroscreen, an industry-changing, total driver cockpit safety solution, which debuted in the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The innovative addition to the open-wheel cars proved extremely effective in competition when put to the test. For his accomplishments and leadership, he was recognized by Autosport on its prestigious 2019 Motorsports Power List covering the 50 most powerful people in global motorsport.

In October 2020, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ engine manufacturers, Chevrolet and Honda, extended their long-term agreements with the series, providing stability.

The 2024 season featured the successful implementation of the INDYCAR hybrid power unit. Highlighted by a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Chevrolet and Honda, the hybrid engine package produced over 800 horsepower and completed a remarkable 94,244 miles after full-field introduction. The record-breaking 2024 season also produced 14 on-track passing records and the fastest pole speed in the 108-year history of the Indianapolis 500. As an indicator of overall series health, 2024 featured 27 full-time starters – matching the record set in 2023.

Prior to joining Hulman & Co., Frye flourished in team management roles in the NASCAR industry. He was vice president and general manager for Red Bull Racing’s NASCAR team (2008-11) and was named 2008 NASCAR Executive of the Year by ESPN and the Kansas City Star. From 1996-2007, Frye was chief executive officer and general manager of MB2 Motorsports, a team he created and built. Before his executive roles with NASCAR teams, Frye worked at Valvoline Racing, and his extensive sales and marketing experience began with a variety of roles at Anheuser-Busch Inc.

Frye, a native of Rock Island, Illinois, graduated with a marketing/education degree from the University of Missouri, where he played tight end and offensive tackle for four years on the Tigers’ football team. He and his wife, Danielle, have two daughters.