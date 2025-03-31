Arrow McLaren, Stratasys announce multi-year partnership extension

March 31, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren announced today a multi-year extension with long-time partner Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing. The partnership began in 2018 and reflects Arrow McLaren’s continuous innovation in the design and construction of its race cars, as Stratasys’ 3D printing technology provides creative solutions that impact and improve performance on track.

As the Official Provider of 3D Printing Solutions for Arrow McLaren, Stratasys plays a critical role in the race car development, enabling lightweight component fabrication, rapid prototyping and enhanced aerodynamics. The Stratasys systems allow the team to design and manufacture solutions that ultimately help drive performance, efficiency and reliability on track for Arrow McLaren drivers and race cars.

The collaboration expands beyond the limits of the track and Arrow McLaren headquarters, as well. At the upcoming RAPID + TCT, North American’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, Arrow McLaren Design Engineer Kory Drake will be a panelist for its Powerhouse Panel. The panel is a cornerstone of the conference where Kory will give the audience a glimpse into how Arrow McLaren and Stratasys work to push boundaries together and construct race-winning cars.

As part of the extension, Stratasys will continue to see its branding on the front sides of the tire ramps on each Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“Stratasys has been a great partner to us for years, so we’re excited to continue this relationship that keeps us pushing forward. We’re always looking for an edge in innovation, and Stratasys’ technology helps provide those solutions. They’ve been crucial in helping us compete at a high level, and we appreciate their continued support.”

Rich Garrity, Chief Commercial Business Officer, Stratasys, said:

“Our partnership with Arrow McLaren showcases the impact of our solutions in motorsports. We’re thrilled to continue this collaboration for the next five years, helping Arrow McLaren reach new levels of performance and success with our innovative 3D printing solutions.”