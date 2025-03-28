By Steve Wittich Sorry for the one-day and several-week delay on the testing notes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Nashville Superspeedway and Barber Motorsports Park. Below are the testing notes, final thoughts, and stats from The Thermal Club. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Yesterday – March 27, 2025, eight drivers representing four teams…...
Testing notes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway and Barber Motorsports Park
- TSO News
- Steve Wittich
- March 28, 2025
- 21 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.