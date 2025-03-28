INDYCAR Announces Rules Violation, Additional Penalties from The Thermal Club

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, March 28, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced a penalty for the entry of

No. 83 PREMA Racing from The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday, March 23.

PREMA Racing was in violation of:

• Rule 14.1.3. All parts provided by an Approved Supplier must be used as supplied without modification unless otherwise approved by INDYCAR and stated in these Rules or in update bulletins.

During an investigation into the fire involving the No. 83 in Friday’s practice at The Thermal Club, INDYCAR determined the required and approved emergency pull cable, which activates the onboard fire suppression system, was not used as supplied and was replaced by the team with an unapproved product that failed to activate.

According to the rulebook, the violation is considered a Non-Race Procedure Penalty (9.2.3.), which includes the issuance of a monetary fine (9.2.3.2.) and the loss of points (9.2.3.5.).

The No. 83 entry has been fined $25,000 and will forfeit 10 championship entrant points associated with the race at The Thermal Club.

Members may contest the imposition of the penalties detailed in the review and appeal procedures of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES rulebook.