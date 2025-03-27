Small Business Straightaway to Return to Detroit Grand Prix in 2025

Source: Event PR

DETROIT GRAND PRIX WELCOMES LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS TO THE RETURN OF THE SMALL BUSINESS STRAIGHTAWAY IN 2025

Applications Now Being Accepted Through April 16

DETROIT, Mich. (March 27, 2025) – Continuing its groundbreaking efforts to engage with locally-owned and operated businesses across the city of Detroit, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear today announced the return of the Small Business Straightaway in 2025. The Small Business Straightaway will highlight entrepreneurs from across Detroit on Saturday and Sunday of race weekend, May 31-June 1.



With support from Grand Prix Community Partners American Axle & Manufacturing, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines, Delta Dental, DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health, Huntington Bank and PNC Bank, the Small Business Straightaway creates opportunities for neighborhoods and businesses in all areas of the city to reap the benefits from one of Detroit’s most popular summertime festivals.



Positioned in a new location on Woodward Avenue near Campus Martius Park in 2025, the Small Business Straightaway will once again showcase a diverse array of local merchants, ranging from startups to well-established companies. On Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, these businesses will be highlighted as they offer their products and services to Grand Prix attendees and visitors to Downtown Detroit. This area is expected to be a popular spot within the event’s activation zone along Woodward Avenue, just north of the racing circuit on Jefferson Avenue. Businesses that are interested in being a part of the Grand Prix’s Small Business Straightaway can apply online at Small Business Straightaway 2025.



In its third consecutive year at the Grand Prix in 2025, the Small Business Straightaway will continue to add to the community element of a special weekend in the Motor City. The area will spotlight locally-owned businesses with a special focus on those owned by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) individuals, as well as women-owned and LGBTQ+ enterprises. Representing the diverse commerce from the seven districts across Detroit, the Small Business Straightaway will be exhibited on both race days of Grand Prix weekend, providing a platform for these entrepreneurs to shine.



“Driven by the support of our generous Community Partners, the return of the Detroit Grand Prix Small Business Straightaway demonstrates our continued commitment to fostering economic growth in our communities,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “By spotlighting Detroit-based businesses, we want to provide these entrepreneurs with a unique platform to showcase their creativity and innovation to an international audience at the Grand Prix. We are so proud of this initiative because it not only celebrates the diversity of Detroit, it also empowers these businesses to thrive and contribute to the city’s vibrant economy.”



Following the record-breaking attendance and thrilling on-track action of the 2024 event, the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is set to deliver another unforgettable weekend of racing, music, family fun and community engagement in the heart of the Motor City. Last year, the Grand Prix welcomed approximately 150,000 fans to Downtown Detroit, offering unprecedented inclusivity with free access to Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, the Detroit Riverwalk, Woodward Avenue, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius Park and Jefferson Avenue. Courtesy viewing platforms and activation areas north of Jefferson Avenue provided fans with unique vantage points to enjoy all the activities. The three-day festival will not only shine a positive light on Detroit but also generate millions of dollars in spending for the Greater Detroit region encompassing Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.



The 2025 Small Business Straightaway will be prominently featured within the Grand Prix footprint, providing exceptional visibility for participating businesses. New in 2025, local companies that are not participating in the Small Business Straightaway can still benefit from a supplemental scholarship, which includes a one-year membership to the Michigan Black Business Alliance (MBBA). This membership offers access to mentoring and additional engagement opportunities with participating companies. The Grand Prix’s collaboration with the MBBA aims to enhance financial stability within Detroit’s small business community. The MBBA is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of Black-owned enterprises by increasing certifications for Minority Business Enterprises and Women Business Enterprises, developing educational programs and identifying opportunities for collaboration with major retailers.



Participation in the Small Business Straightaway is inclusive of all races and ethnicities, and all small enterprises located within the city are encouraged to submit applications. To apply and for more information, interested companies should visit Small Business Straightaway 2025. The deadline for applications is April 16, 2025.



The 35th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 30-June 1, 2025. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.