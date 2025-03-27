AJ Foyt Racing and the Alzheimer’s Association Partner for 2025 INDYCAR Series

Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (March 27, 2025) – AJ Foyt Racing and the Alzheimer’s Association announced today a partnership for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series. Through a variety of activations during the season, the partnership will draw attention to the nonprofit’s critical work in advancing research, and providing free care and support programs for millions of people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia.

IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci, a fan favorite and advocate for various causes, will represent the Alzheimer’s Association throughout the season with its logo on his race car. “It’s an honor to carry the Alzheimer’s Association logo on my car,” said Ferrucci. “This cause is close to my heart, and I’m proud to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and the incredible work the Association does for families facing this disease every day.”

Fans attending the races will have the opportunity to engage with the Alzheimer’s Association through on-site activations, including educational displays, donation opportunities, and special appearances by the organization’s supporters.

“We are honored to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness of this devastating disease and highlight the invaluable resources they offer for families,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing. “Alzheimer’s has touched so many lives, and this partnership allows us to make a meaningful difference both on and off the track.”

The partnership will debut at the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13 and continue with activations at events throughout the season. For the launch, the Alzheimer’s Association logo will occupy an elevated presence on the car’s sidepods for the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The permanent location will be on the car’s nosecone.

“We are grateful to AJ Foyt Racing for their support in helping expand awareness of Alzheimer’s disease to a wider audience,” said Donna McCullough, chief operating officer of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Our partnership will support our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by enhancing care and support services for families and advancing critical research efforts.”

This partnership stems from the enduring relationship between Princess Yasmin Aga Khan and Marlyne Sexton, along with her daughter Nicole. Sexton Properties, a long-time sponsor of AJ Foyt Racing’s No. 14 Indy car, has provided the opportunity to celebrate Princess Yasmin’s philanthropic efforts, particularly her unwavering support for the Alzheimer’s Association in tribute to her mother, the legendary actress Rita Hayworth. For over 40 years, Princess Yasmin’s dedication has helped raise millions of dollars to support research and provide care for individuals impacted by the disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and it is estimated that more than half of all Americans know someone with the disease. Additionally, more than 11 million people serve as Alzheimer’s caregivers providing unpaid care for someone living with the disease.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association, or how to get involved, visit alz.org.