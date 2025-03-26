INDYCAR Announces Rules Violation, Penalty from The Thermal Club

INDYCAR has announced a penalty for the entry of No. 26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian from The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday, March 23.

Andretti Global was in violation of:

Rule 14.1.4. Approved Suppliers must submit bulletins to INDYCAR for approval prior to releasing bulletins to Entries. Once Submitted bulletins are approved by INDYCAR, Members are subject to enforcement by INDYCAR.

During post-race technical inspection Sunday, INDYCAR discovered the team incorrectly attached the anti-intrusion plates on the aft leg of the front lower wishbones by using only one plate per side of the chassis instead of the two per side (a total of four), which were mandated in a Dallara bulletin released Feb. 14, 2025.

The safety-inspired anti-intrusion plates were introduced to INDYCAR chassis following the 2015 practice incident involving driver James Hinchcliffe at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to the rulebook, the violation is considered a Non-Race Procedure Penalty (9.2.3.), which includes the issuance of a monetary fine (9.2.3.2.) and the forfeiture of points and awards (9.2.3.5.).

The No. 26 entry has been fined $25,000 and will forfeit 10 championship entrant points and all prize money associated with the race at The Thermal Club.

Updated 2025 season entrant standings are available here.

Members may contest the imposition of the penalties detailed in the review and appeal procedures of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES rulebook.