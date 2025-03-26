Grammy-Nominated Country Group Midland

To Headline Firestone Legends Day Concert May 24

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 26, 2025) – Grammy-nominated country group Midland will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 24 at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis.

The celebration of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” expands into downtown Indianapolis with the concert the night before the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“On the final day before the Indy 500, the countdown to the green flag is full of unmatched energy and excitement,” INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “While fans enjoy the honky-tonk sounds of Midland at the Firestone Legends Day Concert at a fantastic venue in downtown Indianapolis, IMS will be ready to welcome more than 350,000 fans at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Concert tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET Friday, March 28, at LiveNation.com.

Fans can celebrate Legends Day presented by Firestone at both IMS and throughout downtown Indianapolis. Legends Day kicks off with the 109th Indianapolis 500 Public Drivers’ Meeting and driver autograph sessions at IMS. Fans then can make their way downtown for the AES 500 Festival Parade and the Firestone Legends Day Concert.

Double Grammy nominees Midland came together at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to post-Urban Cowboy Country.

For lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, the now five-time platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed “On The Rocks” and No. 1 Billboard Top Country Albums debut “Let It Roll” to unite classic country fans, hipsters and media alike.

Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, the trio of songwriters, who developed their sound at Tornillo, Texas’ storied Sonic Ranch, have been building a following that’s sold out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packed a multiple-night stand at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s and reopened North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only.

Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics and steel guitar with their album “The Last Resort: Greetings From,” the retro-Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner. Midland’s fourth studio album, “Barely Blue,” was released in September 2024 to critical acclaim.

Firestone has served as the presenting sponsor of Legends Day since it debuted in 2014. The partnership brings together two platforms – racing and country music – that have played significant roles in the rich history of the time-tested Firestone brand. The 109th Indianapolis 500 by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Race Day tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office. General admission tickets for Legends Day presented by Firestone start at $20. This ticket does not include concert admission. IMS gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.