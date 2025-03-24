  • March 24, 2025
Honda at Thermal Race Report

Palou scores back-to-back wins for Honda to open2025 IndyCar season March 23, 2025  — THERMAL, CA Reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou scores second win in two races to open 2025 championship defense    Herta, Rosenqvist score top-five finishes at The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix  Palou extends his championship lead to 39 after just…...

