By Steve Wittich Reds or Blacks , that is the question (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment – James Black) Generally, we know what the strategy for a particular race will be and am not often perplexed about what will happen throughout the 65-lap. Well, count us perplexed, confused, confounded and add a synonym for “We…...
The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix pre-race notes
- TSO News
- Steve Wittich
- March 23, 2025
- 11 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.