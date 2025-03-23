Steve Wittich When morning warm-up began, the sun shone with the ambient temperature at 66F and the track temperature at 66F. At the end of the warm-up, 25 minutes later, the ambient temperature was 71F, and the track temperature was 74F. That’s 46F less than the peak track temperature of 120F during qualifying yesterday. I…...
The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix morning warm-up notes and results
- TSO News
- Steve Wittich
- March 23, 2025
- 13 minutes read
