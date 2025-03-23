Rough race notes with many, many errors. By Steve Wittich The colors were presented at noon, and Ariss Durazo sang the anthem. Teams prepared to get their drivers loaded into the cars under bright sun as FOX Sports pit reporter Jack Harvey did his grid run. At 12:08 pm, the drivers were called to their…...
SPOILER – Rough Race Notes for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix – SPOILER
- Steve Wittich
- March 23, 2025
