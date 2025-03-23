By Steve Wittich Mountains and palm trees are the back drop of The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment – James Black) Good morning from the southern end of the Coachella Valley, where we are 138 feet BELOW sea level at the 3.067-mile Thermal Club 17-turn road course. Here is today’s…...
Good race morning from The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix
- TSO News
- Steve Wittich
- March 23, 2025
- 4 minutes read
