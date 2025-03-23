  • March 23, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Good race morning…

Good race morning from The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

By Steve Wittich Mountains and palm trees are the back drop of The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment – James Black) Good morning from the southern end of the Coachella Valley, where we are 138 feet BELOW sea level at the 3.067-mile Thermal Club 17-turn road course. Here is today’s…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.