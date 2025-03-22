By Steve Wittich Correction After the session, we checked with Arrow McLaren and were mistaken in thinking that Lundgaard was on Firestone Firehawk Alternate (Reds) race tires when he set his quick lap. He was NOT on Reds but on Firestone Firehawk Primary (Blacks) race tires. That makes the Dane’s lap almost a half second…...
Qualifying groups, notes and a correction for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix
- TSO News
- Steve Wittich
- March 22, 2025
- 7 minutes read
