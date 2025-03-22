  • March 23, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Qualifying groups, notes…

Qualifying groups, notes and a correction for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

By Steve Wittich Correction After the session, we checked with Arrow McLaren and were mistaken in thinking that Lundgaard was on Firestone Firehawk Alternate (Reds) race tires when he set his quick lap. He was NOT on Reds but on Firestone Firehawk Primary (Blacks) race tires.  That makes the Dane’s lap almost a half second…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.