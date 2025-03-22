Lundgaard on reds, Palou on blacks, lead Saturday NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice at The Thermal Club

By Steve Wittich Christian Lundgaard, in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet , comes to pit road during practice at The Thermal Club (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment- Joe Skibinski) The sun shone brightly when the 45-minute practice started; the ambient temperature was 74F, and the track temperature was 87F. Before practice, INDYCAR announced that…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here