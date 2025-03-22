By Steve Wittich Good morning from The Thermal Club, where the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will practice and qualify for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix with the following schedule: TIMEEVENTWATCH/LISTEN6:46amSunrise 8:00amPublic Gates Open 10amFood Trucks Open 10am-11amNTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2FS1/SiriusXM218/INDYCAR Radio Network/indycarlive.com (international)Noon-12:45pmNTT INDYCAR SERIES Autograph Session (South Palm Pit Lane) NoonBruno Mars Tribute Concert (Paddock) 2:05pm-3:30pmNTT INDYCAR SERIES…...
Good morning from The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix – Saturday
- Steve Wittich
- March 22, 2025
