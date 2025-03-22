  • March 23, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Good morning from…

Good morning from The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix – Saturday

By Steve Wittich Good morning from The Thermal Club, where the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will practice and qualify for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix with the following schedule: TIMEEVENTWATCH/LISTEN6:46amSunrise 8:00amPublic Gates Open 10amFood Trucks Open 10am-11amNTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2FS1/SiriusXM218/INDYCAR Radio Network/indycarlive.com (international)Noon-12:45pmNTT INDYCAR SERIES Autograph Session (South Palm Pit Lane) NoonBruno Mars Tribute Concert (Paddock) 2:05pm-3:30pmNTT INDYCAR SERIES…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.