Dale Coyne Racing Thermal Club Qualifying report

Thermal, California (Saturday, March 22, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) narrowly missed out on Firestone Fast 12, qualifying 13th, while Jacob Abel (No. 51 Abel construction Honda) showed great progress, qualifying 24th.



Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

VeeKay took to the track in Group 1, Round 1 of qualifying on the primary Firestone tires.

The veteran used these laps to warm up his tires and brakes in preparation for his final run.

The Dale Coyne Racing crew changed VeeKay onto the alternate set of Firestone tires.

The No. 18 entry then set a lap of 01:40.649, narrowly missing out on the Fast 12 after a lengthy review by race control to determine if VeeKay had been impeded during his laps.

Post-qualifying quote:

“Well, it’s been a consistent season so far. We are starting P13 for The Thermal Club Grand Prix tomorrow. Looking at yesterday, we made an incredible jump performance-wise—huge thanks to the whole Dale Coyne Racing team for making it possible. In the end, there was a little more possible. We definitely could have advanced into the Fast 12; we left a little bit on the table, but compared to yesterday, we should be proud. A top 10 finish is possible tomorrow—that’s my goal to keep that streak going for the team. I’m excited to improve. I also have to say thank you to askROI for being such a great partner and making everything we do here possible.”

Jacob Abel – No. 51 Abel Construction, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

The rookie took to the track on the alternate Firestone tires for his first qualifying laps at The Thermal Club.

Abel then pitted for the Dale Coyne Racing crew to give him another set of alternate tires.

He went on to set a lap time of 01:41.111.

The young rookie is set to start his series race in P24th of the 27-car field.

Post-qualifying quote:

“Practice started off a little bit rough we went in a different direction than the 18 car. We were both a bit off in Practice 1, but they found some good stuff, so we implemented that for our car. However, it was a bit too much to maximize all at once for qualifying. The car was drastically better, but I think there was a little bit of me trying to maximize everything all in one session. All in all, we made great progress, and I feel a lot better for the race.”

Next Up:

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix – Sunday, March 23, 2025,(3 p.m. ET) (FOX)