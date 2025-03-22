Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers featuring 76® Branding with 76® Renewable Diesel Announce Their Sponsorship of Juncos Hollinger Racing and Conor Daly

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers announced today a sponsorship with Conor Daly and the newly branded No.76 Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) Chevrolet.

The No.76 will feature the Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers logo with 76® Renewable Diesel branding. The iconic 76® orange ball logo was placed on the car at the Firestone GP of St. Petersburg and raced as the No.76 with great fan appreciation.

“Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers is thrilled to partner with Conor Daly and Juncos Hollinger Racing as we align our commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability,” said Candy Bronzi, Cyclum West Coast Market Manager. “Just like racing pushes the limits of speed and technology, Cyclum is pushing the boundaries of the travel center experience. Having our brand alongside the iconic 76® on the No. 76 car is an exciting milestone, and we can’t wait to see it in action. Let’s fuel up, hit the track, and make some noise this season—see you at the races!”

“Having the Cyclum Next Gen Travels family come on board for this year is incredibly meaningful for our team,” said Daly.

“I’ve known Shaun and his team for quite some time, and to have the iconic No. 76 brand join us will be something I know fans will be excited about.”

Daly expressed his appreciation for Cyclum’s commitment and looks forward to delivering strong results. “We can’t thank them enough for their support, and we’re eager to work together and make this partnership a success both on and off the track for them.”

﻿ Through its partnership with Conor Daly and JHR, Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers and its associates emphasize the importance of carbon emission reduction and promoting cleaner fuel solutions.

About Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers

Cyclum is building state-of-the-art travel centers nationwide, catering to diverse fueling needs. These centers will offer traditional/transitional fuels like renewable diesel and gasoline alongside next-generation renewable and zero-carbon solutions such as hydrogen, compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicle charging.

Cyclum is an exciting new entrant in the market, delivering not only high-quality and cost-effective fueling options but also superior fresh food and an overall rest-stop experience.

About Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos Hollinger Racing is an Indianapolis-based motorsport team co-owned by founders Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger. The team fields two entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the No. 77 Chevrolet driven by Sting Ray Robb and the No. 78 Chevrolet driven by Conor Daly. JHR has a rich history in US motorsport, having won two INDY NXT championships (2015, 2017) and five Indy PRO 2000 titles (2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020), as well as strong performances at the Daytona 24H and the 12 Hours of Sebring races in IMSA. Learn more about Juncos Hollinger Racing.