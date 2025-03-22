Arrow McLaren 2025 The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Practice and Qualifying Report

The Thermal Club

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, March 22

Round: 2/17

Total laps: 65

Total race distance: 199.36 miles/320.84 km

Length: 3.07 miles/4.94 km

Number of turns: 17

Session start times:

Warm-up: Sunday, 8:02 a.m. – 8:27 a.m. PST

Sunday, 8:02 a.m. – 8:27 a.m. PST Green flag: Sunday, 12:22 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. PST on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P5, 1:41.4334

Total laps: 12

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P3, 1:40.3884

Round 2: P2, 1:39.9485

Firestone Fast Six: P1, 1:39.9567

Starting position: P1 “I was determined this weekend to get a good Qualifying session. I think everyone on the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team was determined after St. Pete. We had a good race, but we don’t want to be starting back there in 23rd. For us, it was important to get it done and execute in Qualifying this weekend. It’s just all about being comfortable. It’s a long lap with a lot of opportunities to make mistakes, but also a lot of opportunities to get it right. I’m super happy and pumped for the team that we got a front row lockout. Tomorrow’s race is going to be eventful.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P1, 1:40.6421

Total laps: 12

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P1, 1:39.9613

Round 2: P3, 1:40.1188

Firestone Fast Six: P2, 1:40.1245

Starting position: P2 “With a front row lockout, we’re apparently trying to copy and paste what the McLaren F1 team is doing. And really, a great result for the team, 1-2. Obviously looking at where we were as a team at St. Pete to where we are today, it’s a massive improvement. You can argue we were underdogs going into the weekend, and today we executed. Tomorrow is obviously the big day. We need to get it home and secure what we’ve set up for ourselves. Overall, I’m very happy and the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew has done an amazing job, and the team has done an amazing job. We just need to stay ahead of what strategy brings tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P19, 1:42.1079

Total laps: 13

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P8, 1:40.7040

Starting position: P16

“First of all, big congrats to Pato and Christian on the front row sweep. That’s a huge statement for the team; I’m really happy for them. Missing the transfer by less than half a tenth hurts, but we know we have more pace than the Qualifying result shows. We’ve made a huge amount of progress with the car this weekend and I’m proud of the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet group for that. I have no concerns about our race pace with the car we have now, so we’ll have a fun day working through the pack tomorrow.”