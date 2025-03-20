CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy Thermal Club Media Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

THE THERMAL CLUB INDYCAR GRAND PRIX

THE THERMAL CLUB

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

MARCH 21-23, 2025

TEAM CHEVY SET TO TAKE ON THE THERMAL CLUB IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ SECOND ROUND OF THE 2025 SEASON

• The second event of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season takes Chevrolet-powered teams and drivers west to The Thermal Club for the first points-paying event at the 3.067-mile track.

• The Team Chevy drivers and teams of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES have grown familiar to the Southern California facility, first testing there in 2023 and holding the $1 Million Challenge exhibition event in 2024.

• Chevrolet is looking to be the first manufacturer to score the NTT P1 Pole Award and win in a points-paying competition at The Thermal Club.

• Overall, Team Chevy has amassed 122 wins and 136 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards in the V6 era of the Series since 2012, in addition to 337 podium finishes.

DETROIT (March 20, 2025) – The Team Chevy drivers and teams head west to The Thermal Club for the second round of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season for the first points-paying event at the 3.067-mile raceway.

Competing on the Twin Palms layout, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES first tested at the track in 2023, competing last year in the $1 Million Challenge exhibition event. Featuring a set of highly demanding 17 turns, tight corners, long straightaways, and elevation changes, the technical track features a significant challenge for competitors.

“The Thermal Club will be a challenge for the second round of the 2025 season,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet INDYCAR Program Manager. “After a solid test earlier this month at Barber, our Chevrolet-powered drivers have a solid foundation to adapt to the natural road course after coming off the Streets of St. Petersburg. The Thermal Club provides a technical challenge to our drivers and teams that sets the stage for a competitive race. We’re looking forward to the weekend.”

The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix first kicks off with Practice 1 on Friday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday sees Practice 2 at 1 p.m. ET, with qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six at 5 p.m. ET, both on FS1. Sunday’s race day opens then with a warm-up session on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET. The 65-lap, 199.36-mile main event takes the green flag live with new NTT INDYCAR SERIES partner FOX on Sunday live at 3 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying sessions broadcast with INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

David Malukas, No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Very excited to get going again after a short break from St. Pete! We were able to spend some time looking through the data we collected to better the car and myself heading into Thermal. From my injury last year, I was never able to race Thermal so this will be a first for me. Lots of new things to look forward to and can’t wait to see what gains we have made!”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“I’m excited to get back in the cockpit and looking forward to using the Chevy power on this high-speed road course.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s going to be cool going back to Thermal for the first-ever points race at this track. It’s a unique and, honestly, fun place to drive, so I’m looking forward to racing there. We learned a lot from testing there the last two years, so hopefully we should be competitive this weekend. I think we’ve got to nail qualifying to have a shot, but I’m confident that we’ve put together a package that will put us near the front.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Looking back, St. Pete showed the pace that we have in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, which is really encouraging heading into Thermal this weekend. The car was strong and we were qualified well, but obviously we didn’t get to make it out of the first lap. I’m looking forward to converting that speed we had into points this weekend. We feel good about our package, so I’m excited to get back out there and fight for a solid result.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We had a solid start to the season, but as a team, we’re always pushing for me. I think last week’s test at Barber was another good step for us as we keep working to find the right balance in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. The team is gelling well together and we get better every time we hit the track. We’re hungry for more in Thermal this weekend, and I’m confident that our hard work will pay off.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am very excited to head to one of the more unique venues on our calendar. Last year’s event at The Thermal Club was just an exhibition, so there is a lot of anticipation as we head back there for a proper points scoring race. As with most first-time events, I don’t think anyone has an idea on what to expect so it’s going to be an intense weekend throughout.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“Time to go to the desert! I am looking forward going back to The Thermal Club. The team had a successful test out there in the off season and we are confident with the package we’re bringing. Coming off a solid race in St. Pete, we feel like we can produce an even better result at Thermal this weekend!”

2025 Chevrolet by the Numbers:

217: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

122: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

136: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 140 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

337: Podium finishes in the V6 era since 2012.

9: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

35: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 56 times since 2012.

29: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver. *Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.