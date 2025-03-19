RACE PREVIEW – The Thermal Club

THE THERMAL CLUB PREVIEW

FRIDAY, MARCH 21 – SUNDAY, MARCH 23, 2025 TRACK: The Thermal Club

LOCATION: Thermal, California, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 3.067-mile, 17-turn circuit

RACE LENGTH: 65 laps PRACTICE: Friday – 3:30-5 p.m. PT (FOX Sports 1)

Saturday – 10-11 a.m. PT (FOX Sports 1)

Sunday – 8-8:30 a.m. PT (FOX Sports 1) QUALIFYING: Saturday – 2-3:30 p.m. PT (FOX Sports 1)

RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. PT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I am very excited to head to one of the more unique venues on our calendar. Last year’s event at The Thermal Club was just an exhibition, so there is a lot of anticipation as we head back there for a proper points scoring race. As with most first-time events, I don’t think anyone has an idea on what to expect so it’s going to be an intense weekend throughout.” (Image Courtesy INDYCAR Photo)

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicked off in the streets of St. Petersburg at the beginning of March. Alexander Rossi earned his first Top 10 finish with ECR in his first race with the team, bringing the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet home in 10th place. This Sunday’s race at The Thermal Club will be a first for Rossi and the rest of the field, though the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has visited the venue before. In 2023 and 2024, the track served as testing facility; last year, the test concluded with an exhibition race. Rossi advanced from his heat race to make the final All-Star Race, ultimately finishing 7th. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.



Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 148

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 91

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “Time to go to the desert! I am looking forward going back to The Thermal Club. The team had a successful test out there in the off season and we are confident with the package we’re bringing. Coming off a solid race in St. Pete, we feel like we can produce an even better result at Thermal this weekend!” (Image Courtesy INDYCAR Photo)

Though The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix is new to this year’s calendar, Rasmussen completed over 100 laps around the track during 2024’s testing and exhibition race. Though his 2025 campaign began with a difficult qualifying session in St. Pete, he raced his way forward in the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet and gained nine positions over the course of the season opener to finish 15th. In last week’s test at Barber Motorsports Park, Rasmussen was third-fastest overall. Rasmussen, 24, is in his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Danish driver joined ECR after winning three championships in four years, including the 2023 INDY NXT title. He completed an impressive first year in the No. 20, including earning the distinction of the highest finishing rookie in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 field. Rasmussen’s performance in his debut season resulted in his being elevated to the No. 21 Chevrolet for the entirety of the 2025 season and beyond.



Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on Rasmussen’s No. 21 Chevrolet at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart.

BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000

HOMETOWN:

Copenhagen, Denmark

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 2nd

STARTS: 15