PUBLIC ON SALE: Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Tickets AVAILABLE NOW!

Source: Event PR

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – March 5, 2025 – The excitement for the race has been building as fans await the opportunity to secure tickets to the August race weekend. This two-day event will include the second-to-last race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, along with a highly competitive INDY NXT by Firestone race showcasing the rising stars of the sport. In addition to action on the track, the electric Free Fan Zone built for race fans and Milwaukee Mile enthusiasts alike returns.

Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m. CT, 2024 Weekend Passholders will have the first opportunity to purchase 2025 Weekend Passes locking in the exact same seats that they purchased for the 2024 race weekend. This Weekend Passholder exclusive renewal period begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT and will run through Wednesday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

On Thursday, March 13 at 10 a.m. CT, race fans who purchased Saturday and/or Sunday tickets in 2024 will be invited to an exclusive pre-sale to secure tickets before the public. The 2024 Ticketholder Pre-Sale will run through Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The public will be able to secure their seats in the Grandstands beginning on Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. CT. As the second-to-last race of the season plays a pivotal role in the championship chase, tickets will be in high demand as drivers fight for every last point.

In addition to Weekend Passes and Single Day Tickets, Garage Passes, Infield Camping and parking will also be available for purchase during all sales. Etix, accessed through WiStateFair.com, is the only authorized ticket seller for the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Additionally, the State Fair Ticket Office will be open during select hours for in-person sales and purchase support.

As part of Wisconsin State Fair Park’s mission to serve the community, we’re excited to expand the Free Fan Zone by adding more interactive experiences, VIP opportunities, programming for all ages to bring fans an unforgettable race weekend. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or introducing the next generation to the historic Milwaukee Mile, there will be something for everyone, not only on race Sunday in the Grandstands, but all weekend long. All the details about the Free Fan Zone will be revealed in the coming months. Stay up to date on all things Milwaukee Mile here.