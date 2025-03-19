IMS, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana To Recruit 500 Bigs by Indy 500/Commemorative Milk Pints, Cartons Give Indy 500 Fans Winning Feeling

TSO NOTE: These were originally provided separately, TSO has combined these two releases into one email (because it was easier for Patrick).

IMS, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

To Recruit 500 Bigs by Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 19, 2025) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (BBBSCI), in collaboration with Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), announced March 19 a volunteer campaign to recruit “500 Bigs by the Indy 500.”

From March 19 through May 25, the day of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, BBBSCI and IMS will work together to share the need and urgency for more mentors in the Central Indiana community. With over 1,200 young people who are waiting for a mentor in Central Indiana, BBBSCI and IMS are looking for 500 community members to step up and take the first step to become a mentor.

“IMS is excited to partner with BBBSCI yet again to connect more kids with impactful mentors,” Penske Entertainment Senior Vice President Allison Melangton said. “We understand the importance of connection within our community, and we hope to bring more people together through both racing and mentorship this season.”

Said Darcey Palmer-Shultz, CEO of BBBSCI: “There is no city that rallies around their community like Indianapolis, and we are so grateful to IMS for collaborating with us again to give back to our community. Mentorship is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to change the trajectory of a kid’s life. With so many young people asking for another supportive person in their corner, we know that Central Indiana will show up to make sure that every child feels seen, appreciated and valued.”

BBBS has been a leader in mentorship for 120 years, and BBBSCI has served this community for 50-plus years. BBBSCI uses evidence-based mentoring experiences that show that mentorship is good for young people, good for the economy and good for society:

Good for Young People – In the long term, adults who’ve had a positive mentor experience greater health benefits, reduced isolation, and live longer lives. People who have experienced mentorship are: Two times more likely to be involved in and hold leadership positions; 41% less likely to engage in substance abuse; and Two times more likely to enroll in post-secondary education.

Good for the Economy – Mentorship plays a crucial role in bridging capital and fostering upward economic mobility with evidence showing that creating economic connectedness in childhood leaders to higher income in adulthood.

Good for Society – Mentoring builds stronger social connections across diverse groups, leading to a more connected society across socioeconomic, racial and geographic lines.

Being a mentor, or “Big,” through BBBSCI requires a one-year commitment to be matched with a mentee, or “Little.” Bigs and Littles meet four to six hours per month, and together they enjoy activities provided by BBBSCI and their partners or find activities within their community. To learn more about becoming a Big, visit www.bebigforkids.org/volunteer.

To learn more about BBBSCI and the 500 Bigs by the Indy 500 campaign, visit www.bebigforkids.org/500by500

Commemorative Milk Pints, Cartons

Give Indy 500 Fans Winning Feeling

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 19, 2025) – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, American Dairy Association Indiana and Prairie Farms Dairy are collaborating to bring Indianapolis 500-branded milk pints and cartons to fans across the Midwest.

More than 13,000 retailers across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin will be stocked with 16-ounce pints celebrating five winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Each milk type will feature a different Indy 500 winner, allowing fans to collect them all:

2% reduced-fat milk features back-to-back winner and defending winner Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024)

Whole vitamin D milk features two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato (2017, 2020)

Premium chocolate milk features 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power

1% lowfat chocolate milk features four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021)

Premium strawberry milk features 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson

Fans can expect to find these pint bottles in retail locations for a six-week distribution window beginning this week.

In addition to the collectible pint bottles, approximately 80 million half-pint cartons decorated with a graphic in celebration of Winners Drink Milk will be distributed to schools throughout the same eight states.

“At IMS, we know winners drink milk,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “These milk pints and cartons are another way our fans can be part of the Race Day excitement and celebrate like an Indy 500 champion.”

An ice-cold bottle of milk after 500 miles of racing is one of the most iconic celebrations in all sports. The tradition of drinking milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 dates back to 1936, when Louis Meyer, an avid drinker of buttermilk, requested a bottle after winning his third Indy 500. As the story goes, a dairy industry executive saw the newsreel footage of the iconic moment and requested milk be made available to the winner of each Indianapolis 500 thereafter.

“Drinking the coveted bottle of ice-cold milk on Victory Podium isn’t just a celebration – it’s a tribute to dairy farmers and more than a century of racing history,” American Dairy Association Indiana CEO Jenni Browning said. “At the Indy 500, milk is the ultimate symbol of hard work, endurance and victory. With these special-edition pints and cartons, fans can drink milk and celebrate the winning drivers and dairy farmers everywhere.”

These days, buttermilk is no longer offered as an option. All 33 drivers entered in the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge submit their milk preference to the Dairy Association in advance. They can choose between whole milk, 2% reduced fat milk or skim milk. Whole milk is the most popular choice, but there are some drivers that still request buttermilk in honor of Meyer. The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.