House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indy 500 – With a Mission to Give Back

Source: Team PR

House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 – With a Mission to Give Back

House of Doge, Dogecoin Foundation, IndyCar Driver DeFrancesco, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Launch Dogecoin Indy 500 Voting and Donation Platform – Letting Fans Make Doge History and Win The Ultimate Collectors Prize

Miami, FL – March 19, 2025 – Dogecoin Racing, launched by the House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation is teaming up with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Devlin DeFrancesco and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to bring Dogecoin to the world’s most iconic motorsports event—the Indy 500—while supporting a cause that is deeply personal to the team. The Indianapolis 500, known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” returns for its 109th running on Memorial Day weekend on May 25, drawing over 350,000 spectators in person and reaching a global audience in over 140 countries. This year brings with it an historic partnership with the Dogecoin race car taking center stage, empowering fans with the opportunity to vote on DeFrancesco’s Indy 500 car design featuring the iconic Dogecoin Shiba Inu.

Dogecoin, like DeFrancesco, was born FAST!

DeFrancesco was 15 weeks premature and weighed just one pound at birth, given his last rights on two occasions and spent four months in the Neo Natal ICU before making a miraculous recovery.

Now, as a professional race car driver, he’s using his platform to give back to critically ill children. As part of this Dogetastic partnership, DeFrancesco, a dog lover and Dogecoin fan, will personally donate $25,000 in Dogecoin to Riley Children’s Foundation in Indianapolis, aligned with Riley Children’s Health, a leading pediatric care center.

This initiative also marks a historic moment in motorsport, as DeFrancesco has committed to receive $100,000 of his salary in Dogecoin. A bold step forward for crypto adoption in professional sports.

“I first invested in Dogecoin in 2020 and drove everyone crazy, telling anyone that would listen that they needed to own it. It’s not only my favorite crypto, but the plan to become a global currency and drive payment adoption is awesome. I’m pumped to be part of the community and an ambassador for the vision,” Devlin shared.



Vote to Bring an Iconic Doge Design to the Indy 500 Track and Make Doge History

To celebrate the making of Dogecoin History, House of Doge, the Dogecoin Foundation and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing are launching a fan-powered contest, allowing the Dogecoin community to choose the official race car wrap and helmet design that Devlin will wear at the Indy 500.

From March 19 to March 25, fans can vote on their favorite design and enter to win a Dogecoin wallet loaded with $1,000.

VOTE TODAY: Three protection versions of the No. 30 Dogecoin Honda include:

● Blaze –

● Turbowave –

● BananaBoost –

“Dogenate” to Children’s Health & Win The Ultimate Collector’s Prize

As part of this partnership, House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation are rallying the Dogecoin community to join DeFrancesco in making a real-world impact by supporting children’s health. So in addition to casting your vote, cast some dogecoin towards Riley’s and have the chance to win the ultimate collectors prize.

The largest Dogecoin donor leading up to race day will receive an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Indy 500 racing helmet, worn – and signed – by DeFrancesco himself during his Indy 500 qualifying run.

The Dogecoin-powered fundraising campaign will directly benefit Riley Children’s Foundation, which supports Riley Children’s Health, home to one of the nation’s top-ranked neonatology programs by U.S. News & World Report. The funds raised will help provide life-saving medical care to newborns, including those born prematurely or with critical conditions requiring immediate and specialized treatment.

House of Doge encourages the Dogecoin community to race toward generosity, make history, and support this incredible cause leading up to the Indy 500 on May 25.



Where to cast your Vote & Win?

Fans can vote and donate at dogecoin.com/indycar.