Arrow McLaren 2025 The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Race Preview

The Thermal Club

Race date: Sunday, March 23

Round: 2/17

Total laps: 65

Total race distance: 199.36 miles/320.84 km

Length: 3.07 miles/4.94 km

Number of turns: 17

Session start times:

• Practice 1: Friday, 3:35 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. PST

• Practice 2: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST

• Qualifying: Saturday, 2:05 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST

• Warm-up: Sunday, 8:02 a.m. – 8:27 a.m. PST

• Green flag: Sunday, 12:17 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. PST on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 11th, 19 points

“It’s going to be cool going back to Thermal for the first-ever points race at this track. It’s a unique and, honestly, fun place to drive, so I’m looking forward to racing there. We learned a lot from testing there the last two years, so hopefully we should be competitive this weekend. I think we’ve got to nail qualifying to have a shot, but I’m confident that we’ve put together a package that will put us near the front.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: T-25th, 5 points “Looking back, St. Pete showed the pace that we have in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, which is really encouraging heading into Thermal this weekend. The car was strong and we were qualified well, but obviously we didn’t get to make it out of the first lap. I’m looking forward to converting that speed we had into points this weekend. We feel good about our package, so I’m excited to get back out there and fight for a solid result.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 8th, 25 points

“We had a solid start to the season, but as a team, we’re always pushing for me. I think last week’s test at Barber was another good step for us as we keep working to find the right balance in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. The team is gelling well together and we get better every time we hit the track. We’re hungry for more in Thermal this weekend, and I’m confident that our hard work will pay off.”