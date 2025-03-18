Shoes For Crews to be an Associate Sponsor of RLL’s INDYCAR Program

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (March 17, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Florida-based Shoes For Crews®, the leading global provider of slip-resistant safety footwear technology, will be an associate sponsor of the team’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES program in 2025 and will be featured on the No. 15 entry for Graham Rahal.



“We are thrilled to partner with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and support one of the most dynamic and high performance sports in the world. At Shoes For Crews, safety and innovation are at the core of everything we do, making this collaboration a natural fit,” said Chris Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Shoes For Crews. “Just as RLL is committed to precision and excellence on the track, we are dedication to ensuring safety and performance in the workplace. We look forward to a successful season together and the opportunity to introduce our industry-leading slip-resistant footwear to new audiences.”



Shoes For Crews® provides slip-resistant footwear to many industries including the food service, supermarket, hospitality, industrial, healthcare, public service, and school segments. In addition to the Shoes for Crews brand, top names such as Cole Haan, Dansko, New Balance, PUMA Safety and more are offered by the company.



“We are pleased to partner with Shoes For Crews® and help expose future customers to their industry-leading safety footwear options,” added Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “They are ideal for use around our race shop, the race track and for team partners in the industrial and food service sectors. We’re looking forward to the start of a long relationship.”



Shoes For Crews will continue to keep the workforce safe on the job with comfortable, quality, slip-resistant safety footwear. To learn more about Shoes For Crews, visit www.shoesforcrews.com.



The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix in Thermal, Calif. Sunday, March 23. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, August 31. All on-track action can be seen live on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



About Shoes For Crews®

Shoes For Crews® is a leading designer and manufacturer of slip-resistant footwear, protecting millions worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Shoes For Crews began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984 with a mission to create a safer workplace. The Company’s focus is to deliver best-in-class safety footwear with superior slip-resistant outsole technology, unmatched comfort, and on-trend styling through a complete line of slip-resistant footwear designed to bring each employee home safely. For more information, visit www.shoesforcrews.com.



About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2025, the team will compete in its 34th year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 37 poles, 112 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 24 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 103 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2025 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.



