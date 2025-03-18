SALESAI PARTNERS WITH INVST FOR DREYER & REINBOLD RACING/CUSICK MOTORSPORTS CHEVY ENTRY FOR JACK HARVEY IN INDY 500

Indianapolis-based SalesAi Joins DRR/Cusick Motorsports for the Indy 500 on No. 24 INVST Chevy

CARMEL, IN (March 18, 2025) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) with Cusick Motorsports announced today the addition of SalesAi, an Indianapolis-based SaaS company, revolutionizing the way businesses approach growth through Ai agents, to partner with financial wealth builder INVST for the No. 24 INVST DRR/ Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet entry with veteran driver Jack Harvey in the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25.

SalesAi was built on a simple yet powerful idea: to transform the way businesses engage with prospects and customers through Ai-driven automation. Today, it’s a trusted solution for companies nationwide, streamlining sales and customer support processes to drive efficiency, close more deals, and enhance customer experiences.

SalesAi works closely with DRR/Cusick Motorsports primary partner, INVST, in various business elements and is excited to work with Harvey and the DRR/Cusick Motorsports organization during the month of May for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

In an earlier announcement, DRR/Cusick Motorsports unveiled INVST as the primary partner on Harvey’s Chevy-powered machine with the Indianapolis-based company specializing in full-service wealth building and financial assistance.

In this year’s Indy 500, DRR/Cusick Motorsports field two entries with Harvey in the No. 24 INVST Chevrolet machine and Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 champion, in the No. 23 DRR/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet. In 2025, DRR celebrates its 25th anniversary competing in the Indy 500 by qualifying 50 drivers in the legendary 500-mile event during that era.

“We are pleased to bring an innovative company like SalesAi into our Indy 500 program this year,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold, who grew up just a mile and a half from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Being an Indianapolis businessman for many decades with my family, it is exciting to bring more Indianapolis companies to the Indy 500, the greatest race in the world. Working with SalesAi and INVST in our own backyard is great for the local fans too.”

The Dreyer and Reinbold Racing family carry an incredible legacy at the Indianapolis 500 which traces back exactly 100 years with Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the famed Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. Dreyer was a mechanic for the Duesenberg team in 1925 after a successful motorcycle racing career in 1910s and 1920s. Dreyer became a well-known race car builder and constructed the cars in the entire 1931 Indy 500 front row.

Harvey, 31, from Bassingham, U.K., made his NTT IndyCar Series debut at the 2017 Indy 500 with Shank Racing after a successful Indy Lights career which notched six wins, two runner-up finishes and runner-up twice in the series points. The personable racer has seven starts at the Indy 500 and his best IndyCar finish was third in the 2019 Indy Grand Prix at IMS.

“I’m really excited about SalesAi and thrilled to have them as part of our racing team this May,” said Harvey. “AI is a game-changer for businesses and industries worldwide, and it’s great to see SalesAi bringing that innovation into motorsports through the DRR/Cusick Motorsports Indy effort.”

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 begins Tuesday, May 13, for Harvey and Hunter-Reay with qualifications set for Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. The 109th edition of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25.