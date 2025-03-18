Freedom Service Dogs Joins Sting Ray Robb and Juncos Hollinger Racing

Sting Ray Robb and Juncos Hollinger Racing Welcome Freedom Service Dogs as a Season-Long Partner

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced today that Freedom Service Dogs of America has joined the team as a season-long partner for Sting Ray Robb’s No. 77 entry in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. This campaign, presented by Goodheart Animal Health Centers, aims to raise national awareness for Freedom Service Dogs’ life-changing work spanning the entire NTT IndyCar season.

Throughout 2025 season, the rear wing of the No. 77 will feature a Freedom Service Dogs “puppy-in-training”. The Freedom Service Dogs logo is also displayed on the tire ramps and near the aeroscreen.

In addition, the team’s transporter will spotlight Freedom Service Dogs’ mission as it travels to each event. One side of the transporter, labeled “Class of 2025: Now in Training,” symbolizes their early steps toward becoming life-changing service dogs. The opposite side, titled “Heroes Helping Heroes,” will highlight the, now graduated, service dogs and the profound difference they make for their partners including veterans, first responders, and individuals with disabilities.

“Racing is all about pushing limits, but the greatest impact often happens off the track,” said Sting Ray Robb. “By carrying the Freedom Service Dogs brand on our car and transporter all season, we’re not just driving for results—we’re driving awareness for an incredible cause. Who doesn’t love fast cars and puppies!?”

This partnership was made possible with the support of Goodheart Animal Health Centers, whose dedication to animal welfare and veterinary excellence aligns with Freedom Service Dogs’ mission.

“At Freedom Service Dogs, we believe dogs make a life-changing difference for people with disabilities, and we are incredibly grateful for the impact of this campaign,” said Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Freedom Service Dogs. “As a nonprofit, having the opportunity to share our mission with the dedicated IndyCar fanbase is invaluable and will help fuel our mission, allowing us to provide more service dogs to the people who need them most.”

Freedom Service Dogs of America provides purpose-bred, custom-trained service dogs to veterans, young adults with autism, and individuals with mobility challenges, enabling them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives. Fans can support the cause by attending Freedom Service Dogs’ upcoming gala, Diamonds in the Rough: Fast & Furriest, on April 24, or by learning more at https://freedomservicedogs.org/.

Juncos Hollinger Racing and Sting Ray Robb invite fans to follow Freedom Service Dogs and their journey throughout the 2025 NTT INDYCAR season.