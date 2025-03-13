Toby Sowery Named a Reserve and Development Driver for RLL

TOBY SOWERY NAMED A RESERVE AND DEVELOPMENT DRIVER FOR RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING



ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (March 13, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that British racing driver Toby Sowery has been named a reserve and development driver for the team’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES program for select events.



Sowery, 28, made three INDYCAR SERIES starts in 2024 with Dale Coyne Racing, and gained a combined 19 positions before the checkered flag at races in Mid-Ohio, Toronto and Portland. He also recently showcased his versatility as one of the fastest rising talents in endurance racing in both LMP2 and GT3, with wins in the prestigious Asian Le Mans Series and in the renowned Dubai 24 Hours in January.



He will serve as an R&D development driver on Honda’s Driver-in-the-Loop (DiL) simulator, assist the team’s engineering department by trialing and providing feedback regarding hybrid deployment strategies on the simulator and will provide feedback from the DiL regarding RLL vehicle models.



The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix in Thermal, Calif. Sunday, March 23. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, August 31. All on-track action can be seen live on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



QUOTEBOARD:



TOBY SOWERY, Reserve and Development Driver for RLL: “The opportunity to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as a reserve and test driver allows me to expand and build on my INDYCAR debut last year while contributing directly to the team’s continued growth and success. I’ve been in talks with RLL for a couple of years now so getting to work closely with a team that’s been a cornerstone of INDYCAR racing for over three decades is a huge privilege. I’m committed to pushing myself, learning from some of the best in the sport, and becoming a driver who can truly make a difference. I’d like to thank the whole team at RLL for working hard to make this happen and both Bobby and Mike for believing in me.”



BOBBY RAHAL, Co-Owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “We’re excited to have Toby join RLL. He’s shown exceptional talent, resilience, and maturity, not just in INDYCAR but also with his recent endurance racing success. Winning a prestigious race like the Dubai 24 Hours highlights his adaptability and mental toughness – qualities we deeply value at RLL. Toby’s experience and versatility will undoubtedly strengthen our team as we aim for competitive excellence this season.”



