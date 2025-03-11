Two-Time Indy 500 Champion Takuma Sato Returns to RLL for the 109th Running of the Indy 500; AMADA AMERICA, Inc. Returns as the Primary Sponsor

Source: Team PR

Two-Time Indy 500 Champion Takuma Sato Returns to RLL for the 109th Running of the Indy 500

AMADA AMERICA, Inc. Returns as Primary Sponsor of Sato’s Indy 500 Entry

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (March 11, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that two-time Indianapolis 500 champion, Takuma Sato, will return to the team for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. AMADA AMERICA, Inc., a leading global machine tool manufacturer and supplier in the sheet metal industry, will again be the primary sponsor for 2017 and 2020 Indy 500 winner Sato’s No. 75 Honda-powered entry in the May 25 event as they were in 2024.



Sato competed for RLL in 2012 and from 2018-2021 as well as last year’s Indy 500 with primary sponsorship from AMADA. He has earned six NTT INDYCAR SERIES wins, four of which have come with RLL, including the team’s second Indy 500 win in 2020. Sato competed in oval races with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 and returned to RLL in 2024 for the Indy 500. He set the second fastest qualifying speed of Honda-powered drivers in 2024, his 15th time to participate in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing and sixth with RLL.



The team’s relationship with AMADA goes back to 2023 when the manufacturer was the primary sponsor of the team’s No. 30 entry at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park on April 30, 2023. In addition to being the primary sponsor of Sato’s entry in the 2024 Indianapolis 500, they were also a major associate sponsor of the team’s No. 30 entry at the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, near their Buena Park, Calif. Headquarters and primary sponsor at Portland.



Sato, a native of Tokyo, Japan, has made 221 starts in the INDYCAR SERIES since his rookie season in 2010, which is seventh among active drivers and 22nd all-time. His Indy car highlights include wins in the 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500, 2013 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2018 Portland Grand Prix, 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway, with four of the six coming with RLL. Of his 14 podium finishes to date, 10 have come with RLL as have three of his 10 Indy car poles. Prior to joining the INDYCAR SERIES, he competed in 90 Formula One races between 2002-2008 with his highest finish of third at the 2004 United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the 21st Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, August 31. All on-track action can be seen live on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



About AMADA AMERICA, Inc.

AMADA AMERICA, INC. is headquartered in Buena Park, California. AMADA is the leading global machine tool manufacturer and supplier in the sheet metal industry. The AMADA brand represents Quality, Service, and Sustainability. AMADA machine tools consistently set global standards for performance and reliability. Each year, AMADA continues to develop and perfect innovative sheet metal manufacturing solutions with the objective of maximizing our customers’ productivity.



About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2025, the team will compete in its 34th year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 37 poles, 112 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 24 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 103 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2025 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.



QUOTEBOARD



TAKUMA SATO, Driver of the No. 75 AMADA Honda: “I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby, Mike, David, and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity. I’m also deeply grateful for the continued support from AMADA as the primary sponsor, alongside Panasonic Automotive Systems, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all our loyal sponsors. The new No. 75 car carries over RLL’s historic design with a refreshed and dynamic new livery – it looks absolutely stunning. Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence. I can’t wait to get to work.”



MIKE GUERIN, CEO, AMADA AMERICA, Inc.: “We are thrilled to once again partner with the prestigious Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team and Takuma Sato for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500! This partnership reflects our shared dedication for pushing technological boundaries and achieving peak performance. We look forward to showcasing the synergy between our two organizations on racing’s biggest stage.”



BOBBY RAHAL, Co-Owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “We are excited to have Takuma part of our Indy 500 program again. His experience, talent and bravado at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in particular, is evident by his two wins. The work ethic he brings, in addition to his attention to detail, adds immeasurable value to our program. We are thrilled to have AMADA return as the primary sponsor for the entry. They continue to be an integral part of our racing programs, not only for the Indy 500. We utilize their equipment on a daily basis and couldn’t be happier with our partnership.”



MIKE LANIGAN, Co-Owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is very proud to have Takuma Sato back at the Indy 500. Takuma has always been quick at the speedway and his two wins confirm his abilities at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. I personally look forward with great optimism, to be the team that gives Takuma the opportunity to win the trifecta and am thankful to have AMADA as primary sponsor again.”