CUERVO JOINS 50th ANNIVERSARY ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH AS THE OFFICIAL TEQUILA

LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 10, 2025) – The 50th Anniversary Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach announced today that Cuervo®, the tequila that invented tequila, has signed on as the Official Tequila of the legendary motorsports event, set to take place April 11-13.

This exciting partnership will introduce race fans to the iconic 100% blue agave tequila brand through official activations and add the bold spirit of Cuervo to the festive atmosphere in the heart of downtown Long Beach.

As part of the sponsorship, Cuervo signage and branding will be featured prominently throughout the event and be highlighted by the Cuervo Agave Bar and Festival on the Promenade near Turns 6 and 7, and the Devil’s Reserve and Cuervo Tequila Bar on Vendor Row, just east of the Korbel Welcome Plaza.

In addition, Cuervo will be the presenting sponsor of the Saturday night concert starring legendary rock ‘n’ roll band Foreigner.

“We are very happy to welcome Cuervo as an official sponsor of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian. “Their rich heritage as the oldest tequila company and passion for celebration align perfectly with the high-energy atmosphere of our event, and we look forward to their offering fans memorable experiences with the Foreigner concert and various activations around the race circuit.”

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is one of the most anticipated motorsports events in North America, featuring a weekend of world-class racing, live entertainment, interactive exhibits, and more. The addition of Cuervo, the world’s number one tequila brand1, as a sponsor underscores the event’s commitment to providing fans with premium hospitality and exceptional experiences.

The 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In addition, the weekend will include the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights, plus doubleheader action from Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks, GT America Powered by AWS and the unique Historic Formula Exhibition, featuring cars from the three racing eras at Long Beach – Formula 5000, Formula 1 and Indy Car – racing together for the first time.

Acura Grand Prix ticket prices range from $54 (“all-in” pricing) for a Friday General Admission ticket to $215 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages.

Fans can select and pay for their 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

Fans can also follow the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Facebook at GrandPrixLB, X at GPLongBeach (#AGPLB50), Instagram at GPLongBeach and YouTube at GPLongBeach, as well as via the official Grand Prix app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.