Race Report: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (March 2, 2025) — With new faces in new places on the AJ Foyt Racing team, there were a lot of questions going into the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Afterwards, Team President Larry Foyt was encouraged about the Team’s prospects going forward.

“It’s good to get one under our belt,” said Foyt. “Obviously, we have a lot of new people on the team, one new driver, so everybody’s learning about each other. Given that, the first race can be difficult, but I thought both teams did a good job. I think we might have left a little bit on the table today but I’m encouraged by the pace we had. Both drivers are very excited about the potential this team has for this year–I think we have great crews and great engineering. It was not our weekend this time, but there will definitely be weekends this year where we turn some heads. I believe it’s going to go upward from here.”

In the opening stints both newcomer David Malukas in the No. 4 Chevrolet and team veteran Santino Ferrucci, in his No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet, were running in the top-10 after starting 17th and 19th respectively. The 100-lap race was slowed by only one caution for six laps; it was triggered on the opening lap by a three-car accident, which both drivers managed to avoid despite it happening in front of them.

As different pit strategies developed, they dropped back a few spots in the race, running 13th and 15th, and then cycling back up into the top 10. Ultimately, the fuel strategy did not reward them in the final stint which saw them finishing outside of the top-10.

Race engineer James Schnabel talks with his driver David Malukas after the race.

Malukas, finishing 13th, opined, “Overall, a lot of positives to take out of that race. Very good race for us. We had a little issue with the pit stop at the end there that took us out of the top-10. Overall, our race was incredible. We just kept going forward. The green tires, which was a big question mark for all the drivers on it having a lot of pace. I think, for us we managed to do a full stint and even did an extra few laps. The car was really good. The team is doing a good job. To start off the first race like that, to capitalize on my mistakes from quali, we finished off with a P13. It’s a very good, decent result to start the season off and looking for better results to come.”

Finishing 14th, Ferrucci assessed his weekend, saying, “Solid first weekend back. Wished the result was a little bit better for us. I think we were just struggling with the balance all weekend, and getting a bunch of things sorted. Qualifying kind of hurt us with the electrical problem, but that’s also nobody’s fault. That was just a freak. Just keep on learning from this event, and a lot of notes to be taken and move forward to Thermal. My guys gave me good pitstops even though I went long on the first and short on the second. They adjusted for those so we didn’t lose time. Third time was the charm as I got it right, so everyone was on point.”

Santino debriefs with his engineering squad Mike Armbrester (L) and Adam Kolesar (Center) after the race.

Reigning champion Alex Palou won the race after starting eighth. He was followed by his Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were third and fourth. Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the top five.

VensureHR made its debut with AJ Foyt Racing this weekend. The company kicked off its season-long marketing partnership with an enhanced presence on the No. 14 Chevrolet in St. Peterburg.

The teams head to Thermal, Calif. for the second round of the NTT INDYCAR Series which will be broadcast on FOX Sunday, March 23rd starting at 3 p.m. ET.