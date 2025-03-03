RACE NOTES – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 10th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

15th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet



NEXT RACE: The Thermal Club, March 23 (FOX, 3 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 10th: “It was always going to be hard starting from 20th. We came in P2 on the strategy that we chose, which was starting on the primary tire. We steadily improved the car all weekend and from a strategy standpoint, we executed really well. That’s about all we could get out of it, but the weekend overall was positive. We’ll take the momentum and try to keep learning.”

LAPS COMPLETED: 100/100 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi rolled off from the 20th starting spot for the first race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season this afternoon. In yesterday’s qualifications, Rossi began the session on alternate green Firestone Firehawks. After switching to a second set, his first run held as his fastest at 60.487 seconds. His fast lap placed him on the outside of Row 10 for the green flag. Rossi chose to start the race on primary black Firehawk tires. When the caution flag flew midway through the opening lap, he was already up seven spots to the 13th position. As everyone who started on alternate green tires came into the pit lane under yellow on Lap 2, Rossi vaulted into the Top 5. For his first pit stop on Lap 33, he selected another set of black Firehawks. In less than ten laps, he had cycled back into the Top 5. By Lap 46, he was running 2nd behind another competitor who had started on black tires. His stint on alternate green tires began on Lap 64 and quickly concluded in seven laps.



Rossi was then able to finish the race on primary black Firestone Firehawks. He moved back into the Top 10 when a car in front of him had to make a final pit stop. Rossi was able to gain the position before the car exited the pit lane. Despite the fact the other competitor was on fresher tires, Rossi was able to maintain the position and earn his first Top 10 finish in his first race with Ed Carpenter Racing.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “First race of the year done in St. Pete. Not a bad race for us with a P15 finish from starting P24. Our pace in the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet was good. It was a clean and boring race for us but that means it was a safe one. We will keep that going forward and into the next race at Thermal.”