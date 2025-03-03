Juncos Hollinger Racing teams up with BYLT in an Official Apparel Partnership

Juncos Hollinger Racing teams up with BYLT in a n Official Apparel Partnership

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) is pleased to announce a new partnership with BYLT, a premium performance apparel brand. This partnership outfits JHR’s team in BYLT’s innovative designs, delivering style and functionality from the paddock to the podium.

BYLT’s performance apparel is designed for those who push boundaries and demand excellence, a perfect match for Juncos Hollinger Racing’s relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the track. Together, this partnership represents one shared mission, accelerating both performance and style.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Juncos Hollinger Racing, and we are eager to see the BYLT logo represented at the pinnacle of motorsports,” said Joe Trachta, Senior Product Director. “Similar to BYLT, JHR demonstrates an unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries. At BYLT, we offer apparel that is ready for any demand and opportunity, and this partnership reflects that. We’re excited to collaborate and create exceptional results, whether in racing or beyond.”

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Team Principal, Dave O’Neill, commented on the partnership:

“BYLT shares our relentless drive for innovation here at Juncos Hollinger Racing. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our team’s vision, and we’re ready to build something special together.”

As part of this collaboration, JHR team members will wear BYLT’s premium apparel during races, events, and daily operations, showcasing the brand’s commitment to performance, style, and comfort. The BYLT logo will also be prominently displayed on both the driver’s fire suits and race cars.

This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Juncos Hollinger Racing and BYLT as both continue to strive for excellence and set new standards in their respective fields.

About BYLT

Founded in 2017, BYLT Basics set out to create high-quality, premium apparel for the modern individual. Their collection of versatile wardrobe essentials, from activewear to everyday to workwear, is designed to seamlessly transition through every part of your day, offering both comfort and style in every moment. Known for their dedication to quality, style, and innovation, BYLT creates clothing for the ambitious, preparing them for every opportunity. For more information about BYLT please visit https://byltbasics.com/