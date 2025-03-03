CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy St. Petersburg Race Report

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT

MARCH 2, 2025

JOSEF NEWGARDEN AND TEAM PENSKE GIVE CHEVROLET THEIR 337TH INDYCAR PODIUM FINISH SINCE 2012 IN THE V6 ERA

Chevrolet Starts Season Solid with Two Finishing in the Top-Five and Four in the Top-10

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, raced to a third-place finish on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Chevrolet’s 23rd podium finish at the track in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era since 2012.

Newgarden’s podium finish was his 59th career podium finish, and Chevrolet’s 337th overall since 2012 in the V6 era.

Chevrolet finished with four in the top-10 at the conclusion of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg including Newgarden, his Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin (fourth), Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard (seventh) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi (10th).

Leading the field to the green flag Sunday, McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet captured Team Chevy’s 10th NTT P1 Pole Award on the Streets of St. Pete in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era since 2012 Saturday, his second on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn course. Additionally, McLaughlin’s pole is Chevrolet’s 136th earned pole award in the V6 era since 2012.

Team Chevy drivers and teams kicked off Sunday’s race day with a warm up practice session, with six Chevrolet drivers finishing in the top-10 including Nolan Siegel from Arrow McLaren (fifth), Conor Daly from Juncos Hollinger Racing (sixth), Christian Lundgaard from Arrow McLaren (seventh), Sting Ray Robb from Juncos Hollinger Racing (eighth), Pato O’Ward from Arrow McLaren (ninth), and David Malukas from AJ Foyt Racing (10th).

Team Chevy next heads to the Thermal Club for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix in Thermal, Calif. Competing on the Twin Palms layout, a 3.067-mile, 19-turn racing surface, the main event airs live on FOX at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. Additional coverage throughout the weekend can be found via INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 218.

Race Results (Top-10):

3rd Josef Newgarden

4th Scott McLaughlin

7th Christian Lundgaard

10th Alexander Rossi

Morning Warm Up Results (Top-10):

5th Nolan Siegel

6th Conor Daly

7th Christian Lundgaard

8th Sting Ray Robb

9th Pato O’Ward

10th David Malukas

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

David Malukas, No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Overall, a lot of positives to take out of that race. Very good race for us. We had a little issue with the pit stop on the end there that took us out of the top-10. Overall, our race was incredible. We just kept going forward. The green tires, which was a big question mark for all the drivers on it having a lot of pace. I think, for us we managed to do a full stint and even did an extra few laps. The car is really good. The team is doing a good job. So to start off the first race like that, to capitalize on my mistakes from (qualifying), we finished off with a P13. It’s a very good, decent result to start the season off and better results for the rest.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Solid first weekend back. Wished the result was a little bit better for us. I think we were just struggling with the balance all weekend, and getting a bunch of things sorted. Qualifying kind of hurt us with the electrical problem, but that’s also nobody’s fault. That was just freak. Just keep on learning from this event, and a lot of notes to be taken and move forward to Thermal.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Things were tough starting out with a puncture on a pretty messy start in front of us. From what we had today, I would say we maximized things after starting further back than where we would have liked. We got some solid points and it’s important to make sure our bad days aren’t too bad. Great job by the team with the pit stops and the strategy, and I’m looking forward to Thermal in a couple weeks.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“That was a very disappointing end to a strong weekend. We had pace in every session and on both tires. For how hard this team has worked, coming away from today with that result is disappointing. We’ll continue working hard, though. We’ve shown what we have. The whole No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team executed well all weekend. If we continue to execute like that all year, we’re going to have some good results when the luck is on our side.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It was a really, really good first weekend overall. From where we were in Practice 1 to Practice 2 to Qualifying, we just kept chugging speed out of the car and got faster and faster into the race. Going in, it was a big question mark on strategy, what was going to work and what wasn’t. I hate to see the cars that are always on the better side of the strategy are the winning cars again. Obviously, I would have liked to have been in that situation. The Firestone Alternate tire runners got the lucky yellow in the beginning of the race, and it simplified their race from there. We got to lead a good amount of the race, which was awesome for a debut with Arrow McLaren, so I’m very happy for that. The rest was pretty much just damage control. We were looking at a good result but also potential for a very bad result. We chose a bit of a safer route, and we got home in eighth. At the end of the day, we get points for that and leading the race, which is pretty cool.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“First race of the year done in St. Pete. Not a bad race for us with a P15 finish from starting P24. Our pace in the No. 21 Splenda car was good. It was a clean and boring race for us but that means it was a safe one. We will keep that going forward and into the next race at Thermal.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“It was always going to be hard starting from 20th. We came in P2 on the strategy that we chose, which was starting on the primary tire. We steadily improved the car all weekend and from a strategy standpoint, we executed really well. That’s about all we could get out of it, but the weekend overall was positive. We’ll take the momentum and try to keep learning.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“I think we had a tremendous start which was a lot of fun. Gained a lot of positions. Got off of the greens (alternate tire) right when we wanted to. Honestly, I think we had great pace during the race. Just our used set of primaries kind of hurt us in the middle of the race. We definitely know to make sure to keep only new primaries from now on the rest of the season. Just something we didn’t know. Thought we could’ve got away with it. Bit of a shame to kind of not capitalize on a top-12 that I think we had. We were running ahead of a lot of those guys to finish up near there in the top-10. Decent start, we learned a lot, and I think we can carry a lot of this to the next few races.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Today was okay. I think we had a good car. We are still learning the tires. I think there is room to go on that. It really hurt us at the beginning of the race. Our ending stint was really nice. I know we were there in front of the leaders trying to hold (Alex) Palou off, and it is very hard to hold off that guy. I felt like we decent pace in the car. I think we could have gone a little more forward with different tire pressure. Overall, I’m happy with it. I think we had decent fuel save, and decent power. So, I am hoping that the No. 77 Goodheart Chevrolet goes faster at the next one, and I think it will.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“This is the first race and we didn’t have particularly high expectations today, but I think we maximized most of it, what we could. Today, we did what we could but again, we had an issue with the radio. That compromised the whole strategy. I was basically left more or less on my own figuring things out, which was a bit difficult because it’s our first time here. I didn’t know a lot of things that were going on. I think we could have done a bit better in terms of position, but I tried my best out there and that is the most important thing. We will all now work really hard in the three weeks we have before the next race, taking the learnings from this weekend.”

Callum Ilott, No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“It was a solid first race from us today. There were no big mistakes on anyone’s side, aside from a little one I had at Turn 10 which I recovered from pretty quickly. We were P19 and P20 for the team, on the lead lap, which I think is a good start. We have some areas where we can work on, but overall the pace was pretty good. We chose to start on the primaries, and with the crash at the start we were put at a bit of a disadvantage by having to do a longer stint on the alternates than the other strategy. I think in a different circumstance with this strategy we could have been a bit higher up but we can’t complain at all. We had good pace when we were fighting with the others. I’m really happy in general. We will debrief and work on lots of things to take to Thermal.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“It was a good race by the 2 team. A couple of hiccups but this team fought really hard. It starts with a really great car, and we have had a great car all weekend. I think we could have qualified higher than 10th and I said that yesterday. I felt like our car today was certainly capable of winning, but we just didn’t quite get there for a couple of reasons. The pit cycle was where we obviously needed to go longer and then we had a shift there at the end that we kind of didn’t realize and we had to give up second place there. It was a great fight for our team, and this is a good start for us. We are on the podium, got some points and we would like to keep these points on the board and then have a good, solid year. It’s a long season and you have to go all the way. I am happy to be back with this team and happy to see the energy here to start the year in INDYCAR. You know, everything is very positive right now so thank you to Team Chevy and sorry we couldn’t get the win. Obviously, PPG has been here with us and backing us and I always love driving this PPG car because normally its more lucky, but we had a lot of people here supporting and we just got to get ready to go to the next one.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“We were ultimately a pit stop behind, but we knew that was the risk of running the blacks. I think if it was no yellow first lap, we’re gone. It is what it is. Great day for us. Good points. Great start to the year. A pole and a fourth, I can’t be unhappy with that.”

On the greater variation of the green and black tires adding to strategy…

“Look, they’ve done what they’ve needed to do to get degradation. I think kudos to Firestone for giving it a crack. Overall, okay.”

On not having a caution would’ve made a difference…

“I think if the caution was in a different spot, for sure. The yellow on the first lap really hurt us, but we knew going in, that was the risk of running the black tire. We wanted a solid race, and I thought the risky strategy was starting on the green. Ultimately it was the other way around but we had great pace today and I’m really proud of everyone.”

Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Just really close racing there in the middle of the pack and we got checked up super quick. Got into the back of the 6 car which was my fault and obviously not intentional. Normally that corner opens up a bit there, so I need to go back and look at that. Not much I could do after that contact with the 45 car behind me. Just hate to start the season this way. We’ve been strong starters the last few years with the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet. Looking forward to Thermal and the points race there.”

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, met with members of the media during the podium press conference after the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Transcript:

THE MODERATOR: Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the VISIT St. Pete/Clearwater Media Center, wrapping up the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.

But we’re joined now by Josef Newgarden driving the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet with his fourth podium here at St. Pete, 59th career podium, one behind the great Johnny Rutherford for his 17th all time. Josef led two laps today.

How would you describe the start to 2025? I’m sure if they would have told you ahead of time you’d get a podium finish, you might take that, although you’d love a win?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, it was a good day. A podium is always solid. I think I said that on Friday when I was in here that ultimately we need a good day just to get points on the board. That’s kind of going to be most important for this weekend, so we accomplished that.

Can’t be too dissatisfied. I think we had some miscues in the race today for sure. Just a couple fueling-wise. But the team still did a stellar job. It starts with the foundation of a fast car, and we certainly had that all weekend, and it definitely felt like it was intact in the race.

Very solid overall, just wish we could have capitalized on the positioning. We were in a good position today to challenge for the win and misstepped a little bit, but really proud of the team and the way they started. Built awesome cars. We can go on with that and feel confident at least to challenge for wins in the future.

Putting good points on the board is always the key, so we can leave here with a solid result.

Q. How are you going to beat Palou for the title?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I’m sorry, that is an incredible question. It’s round 1. I know this is your first race here, but it’s round 1, dude. Let’s see how it goes.

Q. The physical difficulties out there, how was the track, alternate rubber, et cetera?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Very similar to last year, I would say. I don’t know how everyone else feels, but to me it felt similar track conditions, good temperature, great track build. Kind of typical St. Pete. It just grips up like crazy here in the race. Certainly throughout the weekend and in the race it kind of takes another level throughout each stint.

Pretty straightforward. Felt like typical St. Pete. You’ve just got to get the cycling correct and get yourself in position. Obviously didn’t have as much chaos with a lot of restarts. Sometimes that can jumble things up. Really just had a pretty straightforward day. Just needed to get the cycles right.

Q. Josef, what were you going through the last lap or two when you started to fall away from Alex?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I mean, we just had fuel miscues today two times. The second one we were just — we had a shift that was unexpected with a lap to go, and we just had to hit the emergency button, which was unfortunate. We kind of started that last lap like half emergency mode, and then they said, you just have to pull the chute here. Like just finish.

Yeah, it happens. It’s unfortunate.

To have miscues like that and to still finish third I think is a great day in a lot of ways. Really pleased to come out of here with points. Obviously there’s a lot more that could have been.