Alex Palou with wife Esther and daughter Lucia in victory lane at St. Petersburg. Penske Entertainment: James Black By Patrick Stephan (except where otherwise noted : ) A few things to unpack from a race I’ll call “interesting” though perhaps not thrilling. We did get a race over the last 15 laps, but the first…...
St. Petersburg Post-Race Notes (the first batch)
- March 2, 2025
