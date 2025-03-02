Kyle Kirkwood’s car being towed out on Saturday. LAT Photo courtesy Honda By Patrick Stephan The final 30 minute practice got rolling a little after 9:00am in St. Petersburg, with the ambient temperature at 70F and the track at 75F. The question of the day is how long will the alternate tires will last. As…...
Morning Warm-up: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- March 2, 2025
- 15 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.