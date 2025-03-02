Photos Courtesy Penske Entertainment (Chevrolet’s) and LAT (Honda’s). Compiled by Dan Layton Row 1: Scott McLaughlin Colton Herta Row 2: Felix Rosenqvist Marcus Armstrong Row 3: Christian Lundgaard Scott Dixon Row 4: Marcus Ericsson Alex Palou Row 5: Kyle Kirkwood Josef Newgarden Row 6: Nolan Siegel Rinus VeeKay Row 7: Will Power Devlin DeFrancesco Row…...
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Starting Line-up (in Pictures)
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- March 2, 2025
- 17 minutes read
